Wagner: Why Tarise Bryson should be the next MacArthur boys basketball coach

When MacArthur can begin interviewing candidates, it should have plenty of interest. The team won a regional championship last season, is in a community steeped in basketball tradition and returns plenty of talent such as Eric Livingston, Qua Smith and Nick Spannaus in addition to the additions by transfer of Brylan Phillips, Caleb Patton, Karon Shelley and Mekhi Phillips.

Bryson, who confirmed on Wednesday that he will apply for the position after assuming the interim coach role, is the perfect hire; a Runnin’ Reds slam dunk, a high-arching, nothing-but-net 3-pointer that he drained around town and around the Missouri Valley Conference.

He's been with the program since 2015 and players envy him. He did what every player wants to do — play in college — and knows how to do it. He knows the players; in fact, he’s got a pulse on the entire Decatur basketball community. Pull a thread around town and it won’t take long to realize that Bryson invests time and energy into player development. This isn’t new.