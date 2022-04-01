Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball coach Vic Binkley says he was asked to resign

WARRENSBURG — Following a season in which the Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball team won its 1,500th game in program history and Hall of Fame coach Vic Binkley notched his 700th win, Binkley may not be returning for a 37th season in 2022-23.

Binkley said following his yearly performance review last Friday, he was asked to resign his position by Warrensburg administration.

"I refused to resign and that's where it is at right there," Binkley said. "I don't know which direction they are going to go. I think they will go through the proper steps and release me but I'm not for sure."

Asked to comment on whether Binkley had been fired, Warrensburg athletic director Bret Reedy said in a statement that "there has been no action taken by the Warrensburg-Latham School Board on any coaching personnel decisions related to Vic Binkley."

The next scheduled Warrensburg-Latham School Board meeting is set for April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Binkley said he didn't know why he was asked to resign.

"My evaluation was not that bad and we had a great year. We won 25 games and it totally caught me off guard," Binkley said. "I'm not sure what is behind this. I'm not sure if it is that I have been there so long, going on 37 years. There are a lot of question marks.

"If there was an issue, then I would understand it. I try to keep my nose clean. One of the things we always talk about with the players is that we want to win but we want to win the right way. We have always gone by that."

The Cardinals were 25-8 last season and finished third in the Central Illinois Conference standings at 5-2, behind Meridian and Tuscola. The Cardinals won the Macon County Tournament and advanced to the Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional final, losing to BCC 62-47.

Binkley, a 1976 Warrensburg graduate, Binkley began his coaching career at Mount Auburn in 1980. He coached there for six years, winning his first regional title in 1985-86. He became coach at Warrensburg in 1986 and has won 724 games in his 36 seasons with the Cardinals.

With Binkley as coach, Warrensburg has won 15 regional titles, three sectionals, two super-sectionals and has two third-place finishes at the IHSA State Tournament (2002-03, 2007-08). Binkley is a five-time H&R Macon County Coach of the Year (2002, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016).

"I love this community and I have been here my whole life," Binkley said. "People have been very good to me or I wouldn't have been here for that many years. It is my home and I love the people of Warrensburg and the school has been good to me.

"We will know something before the next (school board) meeting surely but right now, I don't know where I stand really."

Binkley hopes to return to the Cardinals bench next season but if he is unable to, he hopes to continue coaching elsewhere.

"I'm not done coaching yet," he said. "I will coach somewhere. I have too much fun coaching. My wife might think differently, but I'm retired and I can spend a lot of time watching film and going to clinics.

"I think I am as good now as I ever have been. I hope I'm not done. I hope I have a few more years left in me."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.