Warrensburg-Latham sophomore Ethan Yaroch embracing bigger role.

Those games down the stretch, and the two starts in regionals, provided valuable experience to build on. Now a 6-foot-5 sophomore, Yaroch is taking on a bigger role for the Cardinals (5-3), who will play Central A&M at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round of the Macon County Tournament. He scored 11 points in Monday's win over Cerro Gordo-Bement, and is averaging 11 points, four rebounds, two blocks and three steals through eight games this season.

“We just knew it was time for him," Binkley said. "When we played Monticello the first time, they beat us by 30 and we took them to double overtime. I’m not saying it’s because of him, but the chemistry was there. He’s going to be a great player."

Yaroch is comfortable and hardly a post-player for Warrensburg, even if he is one of the tallest players on the court. His skill is driving to the hoop. Sure, he's got strength to add and assertiveness to bring, but Binkley sees flashes of Andy Calmes, who averaged 17.2 points as a senior in 2002 to lead the Cardinals to the state tournament.

