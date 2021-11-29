Watch now: 4 takeaways from the 51st edition of the Decatur Turkey Tournament

DECATUR -- Besides providing great high school basketball, the Decatur Turkey Tournament is a chance for many to catch up with friends and family they haven't seen in a while.

One such returnee to the 51st edition of the Turkey Tournament was former MacArthur boys basketball coach Ron Ingram, who is currently an assistant coach at Peoria Manual.

Ingram resigned his coaching position in Sept. 2020 to focus on his health as he battled stomach ulcers and his long-time assistant Terise Bryson took over the program.

Ingram frequently took in MacArthur games last season in the spring and he was never too far from the sport, thanks to Bryson.

"Coach Bryson kept me around the game. He would get me back in the gym and he would call me all the time and asking me stuff," Ingram said. "Terise is doing a wonderful job and he's going to keep doing better and better. He was my right-hand man for a long time. We taught each other a lot of stuff and I think he is doing a fabulous job. I'm proud of him and what the guys are doing."

Before coming to MacArthur in 2014 -- where he had a 113-72 record with two regional championships -- Ingram was an assistant at Manual for nine seasons.

"I loved coaching there and now I'm back home again. I couldn't stay away for too long and I was getting calls asking me to come back," Ingram said. "I was going to sit out another year but I started feeling better. My health is better and I'm feeling a whole lot better than I did before I left (MacArthur)."

Returning to the Turkey Tournament was exciting for Ingram as the Rams finished fourth overall, falling to MacArthur 75-44 in the third-place game.

"It is fun. I had a lot of fun when we were there the last six or seven years (with MacArthur) and it is always a really exciting time for Decatur basketball. I still get excited about it," Ingram said. "(At Manual), we have got some work to do but we are going to be OK. We've got some players out right now and I think in a couple more weeks we will be a different team."

Successful year back

After a year away, Decatur Turkey Tournament director Mel Roustio was not certain how this year's tournament was going to be received but a sold out Stephen Decatur Middle School answered that question for him.

"Overall, it turned out great when you consider the cancellation last year due to COVID and losing Champaign Central just days before the tournament was to begin," Roustio said. "We had a good JV team from Bolingbrook fill that spot and they were 1-2 in the tournament, so they were competitive. We had a sellout crowd on Friday night and on the other nights, the crowds were good. From the financial standpoint at the gate, it was good and the competition was excellent."

Driving interest in this year's tournament was Harvey Thornton senior Ty Rodgers, who committed to the University of Illinois. The Wildcats advanced to the championship game before falling to Bolingbrook 65-58.

"Rodgers certainly stirred some interest in Central Illinois and some people came out to critique him and see what Illinois is getting. I think Illinois is getting a pretty good player," Roustio said.

Work on the 52nd Turkey Tournament is underway already as Roustio continues to build sponsorship connections.

"I think that while the tournament is still fresh on other people's memories, I go around in-person to all of our sponsors that contributed more than $1,000 and touch base with them," Roustio said "We let them know of our appreciation and hope that they are on board with us again next year. We will go through a checklist that we need to tweak to make things run more smoothly next year. You are always trying to make it better and a little more fan friendly."

Change to tourney lineup

Of the eight teams participating in the 2021 Turkey Tournament, seven will return next year: Eisenhower, MacArthur, Bolingbrook, Harvey Thornton, Peoria High, Peoria Manual and Springfield Southeast.

Champaign Central, who had to drop out of this year's tournament due to COVID issues among the team, was in the last year of their agreement to participate.

"We have one slot to fill and I just began this morning sending out some feelers to teams that I would like to see come in and give the tournament some added flavor from another part of the state," Roustio said. "I'm kind of looking south a little bit. We have a strong Central and Northern Illinois representation and I'm trying to see if I can get a good program out of the southern part of the state to compliment us that way. We are anticipating we will fill that in the next couple of weeks.

Phillips stands out for Mac

An early Macon County Player of the Year contender is MacArthur point guard Brylan Phillips, who had a standout tournament.

Phillips, an all-tournament team pick along with teammate Jabryn Anderson, scored 32 points against tournament No. 1 seed Bolingbrook.

The senior can take over games in an instant as fans saw in the first quarter of the Bolingbrook game where he had 13 quick points. A dangerous 3-point shooter, Phillips was the focal point for the Raiders' defense as they had a defender glued to his side through the game.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

