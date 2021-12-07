Watch now: 4 takeaways from the Day 2 of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

DECATUR -- Day 2 of the Macon County Tournament was again limited to one game as Central A&M forfeited its opening round game against Meridian due to positive COVID results among the Raiders.

In Tuesday other opening round game, undefeated No. 3 seed Cerro Gordo-Bement played No. 6 seed Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Broncos took a quick lead and led 21-7 after one quarter and 36-20 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Tornadoes got the lead down to 11 but couldn't shrink it further. Cerro Gordo led 55-34 at the end of three and ultimately won by 26 points, 68-42.

Here are four takeaways from Day 2 of the Macon County Tournament:

Cerro Gordo is dangerous

The Broncos (6-0) remained undefeated on the season and their two prolific scorers -- Connor Brown and Tyson Moore -- were in good form on Tuesday.

Moore, a sophomore guard who transferred to Cerro Gordo this year from Mount Zion, scored a game-high 26 points and Brown, a senior forward, Brown added 25 points. As the Tornadoes were trying to limit Brown, Moore's opportunities opened up.

"Tyson likes to get up and down the floor and we needed those points," Cerro Gordo head coach Brandon Willard said. "They were trying to figure out a way to take away the post and we have a guard that can come out and run the floor and make good decisions."

Early foul trouble and some turnovers kept Brown's performance from reaching even higher levels and he is a player to keep an eye on as the tournament moves forward.

"Connor has proven that he can go out for 30 in a game at any point. He's also our team leader in assists and so it is not all about points with him. He does a good job with everything," Willard said. "It is always fun to play with these guys. There is not a whole lot to complain about when you win by 26 over a good team. We did some nice things tonight but we have to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to beat Meridian (on Thursday)."

Tornadoes short-handed

TCSV entered Tuesday's game with a limited roster due to COVID issues with several players.

"We are down three of our top eight players today and we were missing five guys in total tonight," TCSV head coach Steve Dilley said. "Credit to Cerro Gordo tonight. They get up and defend and they are all over you. They are an athletic team. I thought we were able to hang with them there in the third quarter and then we had a turnover and a failed assignment and then it was suddenly 18."

The Tornadoes have been severely limited in their practice time after having the program shut down after Thanksgiving break.

"We practiced the Monday after Thanksgiving and then COVID shut us down. We got to practice (Monday night)t for the first time in a week," Dilley said. "We got in the gym last night. I talked to the guys after the game tonight and told them that no one should feel sorry for us. We have to be better and there were somethings that I expected our guys to be able to do if we practiced or not. We are in a mess right now and we have to respond to it. We are in it together."

Schedule up in the air

The championship semifinals are now set and will hopefully be able to go forward on Thursday. No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham faces No. 5 seed St. Teresa at 5:30 p.m. They are then followed by No. 2 Meridian vs. No. 3 Cerro Gordo at 7:00 p.m. The consolation championship would then be played at 8:30 p.m.

"I think the rest of this tournament is going to be incredible. You are looking at some really good basketball teams," Willard said. "These are some of the best teams I've seen in my five years, all together in one tournament. I think Meridian will pose a problem for us and I think we will pose a problem for them as well. I'm looking forward to it."

Wednesday's consolation games will again be cut down to one game (due to Argenta-Oreana's forfeit against Maroa-Forsyth) and possibly none, if Central A&M forfeits their next game against Tri-City. That announcement is expected Wednesday morning.

New champ coming

The news that Central A&M forfeit their game on Tuesday, means the Raiders are out of the running for a third consecutive Macon County Tournament championship. Central A&M won the 2019 championship 62-54 over St. Teresa and won their first-ever title in 2018, 59-44 over Meridian. The 2020 season did not include a tournament due to the COVID limitation on tournament play.

Over the past 10 tournaments, championships have been spread out between Warrensburg-Latham (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015), Central A&M (2018, 2019), St. Teresa (2017, 2012), Argenta-Oreana (2016), Sangamon Valley (2011).

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

