Watch now: 4 takeaways from the final day of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

DECATUR -- The 94th Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament concluded Friday as No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham remained undefeated on the season and beat No. 3 seed Cerro Gordo-Bement, 56-38, in the championship game.

It was the Cardinals' (8-0) 26th all-time Macon County Tournament title and their first since the 2015-16 season.

Here are four takeaways from the final day of the tournament:

W-L's defense disrupts Broncos

The Broncos grabbed an early lead on Friday and were up 11-6 at the end of the first quarter. Warrensburg's defense kept Cerro Gordo offense at the same pace in the second quarter, allowing just 10 points while scoring 20, to lead 26-21 at halftime.

"In that first quarter, they showed us that they were here to play. We hung in there and we got to them with the press," Warrensburg-Latham head coach Vic Binkley said. "Once you get a little bit of a lead, you can spread it out a little bit."

The Broncos scored just six points in the third to trail 39-27 and the Cardinals' final 18-point victory was their largest advantage of the game.

"We tried to put as much pressure as we can. We could make adjustments and we could shade a player or leave a player alone," Binkley said. "We need to do a little bit better job rebounding and we are trying to get those transition baskets and get to the rim."

Murphy comes up big

After having foul trouble in the semifinal game on Thursday, Warrensburg sophomore MJ Murphy bounced back, scoring a team-high 24 points. Jacob Six and Ethan Yaroch both scored 12 points and Greg Allen scored eight. All of the Cardinals' points were spread out among those four players.

Although Cerro Gordo's Connor Brown had a game-high 25 points, he left a lot of points at the free throw line, making just six of his 15 attempts. His Broncos teammates didn't provide a lot of support as Konnor Waterhouse was the next leading scorer with six points.

Yaroch guarded Brown for much of the night and the Broncos senior was much more limited than his 36-point performance in the semifinals.

'Ethan got into a little bit of foul trouble but we got through that. He then came back strong. We were able to play without him a little bit tonight but we definitely need him in there," Binkley said. "We didn't do a real good job of spreading out the ball. Cerro Gordo has a nice club and Connor Brown, their No. 10, is a heck of a player. This is a big win for us and a big tournament, beating St. Teresa last night and then beating Cerro Gordo today. It doesn't get any easier next week but we have to keep getting better if we are going to keep winning."

Binkley wins 13th title

Binkley continued his reign as the most successful coach in Macon County Boys Tournament history, winning his 13th title as head coach of the Cardinals.

Under Binkley's guidance Warrensburg-Latham has won titles in 1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2021.

"It is always good to win this tournament. You are in the county and you see all these good teams and we have some bragging rights," Binkley said.

Binkley has coached Warrensburg since 1986 and recently picked up his 700th career victory. With a successful season, Binkley could move into the top 20 list of the winningest coaches in the history of Illinois boys high school basketball.

Meridian wins third place

St. Teresa led 18-8 after one quarter in Friday's third-place game but the Meridian sharp shooters came alive in the second quarter, hitting five 3-pointers to take control of the game.

Riley Day hit three 3s and Mekhi Phillips and Grant Meisenhelter added one each as the Hawks took a 35-31 lead into the half.

The Hawks didn't let the Bulldogs get too close in second half, leading 54-43 at the end of three quarters and winning by nine, 74-65.

Day finished with a game-high 24 points and Grant Meisenhelter (15), Lucas Clapp (11) and Phillips (10) joined him in double figures. Drew Hurelbrink added nine points.

Cayden Wilkins led St. Teresa with 21 points and Zahki Hayes had 19. Billy Guys put in 14 points.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

