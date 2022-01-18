Watch now: 5 takeaways from Cerro Gordo-Bement's win against Class 1A No. 10 Tuscola

TUSCOLA — If Cerro Gordo-Bement boys basketball head coach Brandon Willard could make senior Connor Brown and his younger brother Carson Brown into one player, that creation would be one amazing hooper.

Connor Brown has the scoring — regularly hitting 30 points — while Carson Brown has the lockdown defense that can slow down even the most confident player on the court.

"Carson is an incredible defender and Connor is incredible at offense. They know where each other is on the floor at all times," Willard said. "They see things between each other and they have the ability to find each other on the floor. They have that unique connection. In plays where we have guys passing to Connor, he wants his brother to pass to him because they have that connection."

Carson, a junior, has memories of the brothers working on their game from a young age.

"I have learned a lot from Connor and he has shown me a lot of different things. Connor's game is great and it is very impressive. I've always looked up to him as a big brother and he's showing me that hard work pays off," Carson Brown said. "I remember growing up, we were always in my grandmother's driveway playing against each other. One vs. one. I think that made us both better."

The Broncos improved to 16-3 on the season and are having their best season in a decade. The Browns are enjoying the ride and want to make the most of the experience together.

"It feels great and we always wanted to play together and we just never really have since he's the younger brother and I'm the older brother," Connor Brown said. "Now that we get to play together, it is something special."

The Quinn brothers

Cerro-Gordo's Brown brothers weren't the only siblings making a big impact on the court on Monday.

The H&R's Area Player of the Year last season Jalen Quinn demonstrated why he will be playing for Loyola Chicago next season on Monday, by scoring a game-high 28 points that included three 3-pointers and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Quinn' younger brother, Jordan Quinn, added 12 points for the Warriors that included two 3-pointers. Jordan, a sophomore, has shown great improvement this season.

"Jordan has taken a huge step and he is just scratching the surface of what he is going to be as a high school basketball player," Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said. "He's athletic and he can guard multiple positions. He keeps a ton of possessions alive for us with offensive rebounds and he makes some big shots."

Guarding Quinn

Going into the game, Willard knew stopping Jalen Quinn from scoring was an impossibility and that limiting his attempts close to the basket might have been enough to get the victory.

"I've seen Jalen enough that I know you are never going to really stop him. You have to figure out how to contain him a little bit," Willard said. "We contained him to the tune of him still having 28 points, but we will take it. (Carson Brown) did a nice job of trying to keep him in front and our other guys contesting him at the rim. Where Jalen was getting his points was the free throw line and quite a few 3s. We can live with that."

Both Quinn and Connor Brown have similar games — both are 6-3, left-handed players who aren't afraid to slash through defenders to get to the basket. Brown reveled in the chance to play with Quinn.

"Jalen definitely has a better 3-ball than me. That's what I'm working on. He's more of an all-around player but I'm an all-around player, too," Brown said. "This was big for me because I got to go against a D1 hooper like Jalen. He is so talented and has gotten to that level. That kind of put me out there, too, competing with him and being able to beat him."

Moore's best game

Cerro Gordo's sophomore guard Tyson Moore has had higher point totals this season, including 26 points against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at the Macon County Tournament, but in Willard's opinion, Moore's 17 points against Tuscola was his pinnacle this year.

"In my opinion, his determination to get to the basket and some of the moves he was making, I thought it was his best game," Willard said. "I was proud of him."

On the free throw line with one second left and the Broncos up by a point, Moore was in the unique spot where a missed free throw might have been the best strategy to have the Tuscola offense in a bad spot to move the ball quickly.

"Our plan was that we were going to hit both free throws but I wasn't too upset if he ended up missing the first," Willard said.

Moore did miss the first with the ball going off to the side left side of the basket and Tuscola was not able to get a good shot off, sealing victory for Cerro Gordo.

Schedule addition

Connor Brown and the team pushed Willard to add more games to the schedule this season and he has done just that.

Monday's game against Tuscola wasn't originally on the Broncos' schedule and the same was true for Cerro Gordo's game on Saturday against Taylorville. That game against the Tornadoes got out of hand for the Broncos, losing 68-30, making the win against the Warriors all the more important.

"Coming off of the butt kicking we took at Taylorville, to be able to bounce back and get to the basket and finish against the caliber of athletes that Tuscola has was great. They've got good players all over the place," Willard said. "We added them to give our guys a chance to make some memories. We laid an egg the other night and we always talk about if you make mistakes, you've got to find a way to fix them. They did that tonight."

