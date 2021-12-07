Watch now: 5 takeaways from Day 1 of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

DECATUR — The opening night of the 94th Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament at St. Teresa High School was one game shorter than originally scheduled but the one game that was played — No. 4 seed Maroa-Forsyth vs. No. 5 St. Teresa — had more than enough drama.

Following Argenta-Oreana's forfeit from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues with the team, the Trojans and the Bulldogs took centerstage, with the winner facing No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham in the semifinals.

Recommended for you…

The game was tight for three quarters with St. Teresa finally able to get some space from Maroa and build a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs defense was then able to slow down a last minute Maroa comeback for a 55-53 win.

Here are five takeaways from Day 1:

Two evenly matched teams

Both Maroa (2-1) and St. Teresa (4-0) entered Monday's opening round game unbeaten and for three quarters neither team could establish a sustained lead. Maroa led 18-15 after the first quarter and the game was tied 29-29 at halftime. St. Teresa led by two, 43-41, at the end of the third quarter and, up to that point, there had been five ties and 14 lead changes in the first 24 minutes.

The Trojans last led at 39-38 after a 3-pointer from Kaiden Maurer was answered by a 3-pointer from St. T's Matt Brummer on the next play to put the Bulldogs up for good, 41-39.

Halftime adjustments

Maroa's Egan Franzen was the most dangerous player on the court in the first half, scoring 12 points. The Trojans senior wasn't afraid to take a shot from anywhere on the court and they often landed.

But St. Teresa adjustments and a strong defensive performance from Tre Spence limited Franzen to six points in the second half and no points in the third quarter. Franzen's six points in the fourth were still critical to the Trojans nearly catching the the Bulldogs.

"I was pleased with how we made adjustments at halftime. In the first half, we got outside of our system a little bit and gave up too many angles," St. Teresa head coach Mike Noonan said. "(Maroa) is pretty good and they can hurt you when they do that. We made them score over the top of us in the second half and that allowed us to build us a lead.

"We didn't execute very well the last couple of minutes. It will hopefully get better as we go along. We will knock down our free throws hopefully as we go along."

Guyse was Player of the Night

It was a balanced scoring game for the Bulldogs as Cayden Wilkins had a team-high 13 points, Zahki Hayes added 12 and Billy Guyse had 10. Christion Harper and Spence each scored six points.

At guard, Guyse was clutch in finding an open teammate and getting the key defensive stop or steal in the second half.

"I was just playing with my teammates and finding them when they are open and when they can score," Guyse said. "I always try to bring energy and a good mood. I try to get all of my teammates involved. It turns out good when we do."

Noonan depended on Guyse for the entirely of Monday's game.

"I thought Billy was excellent tonight. I didn't give him one rest tonight," Noonan said. "He's a great kid and a great decision maker. I love having him on the floor."

Homecourt advantage

St. Teresa definitely enjoyed the homecourt advantage Monday with a large section of Bulldogs students making a ruckus throughout. The group was fired up, wearing a technicolor assortment of every basketball jersey imaginable as the Maroa/St. Teresa rivalry extended well beyond the football field.

"Our fans are great. They traveled great the other night to Champaign St. Thomas More as well," Noonan said. "It was great having them here tonight and there is always the rivalry with Maroa that gets kids fired up."

On to the semis

With the Argenta forfeit from the tournament, Maroa now advances to Thursday's consolation championship game that will be played Thursday at 8:30 p.m., opponent to be determined. St. Teresa plays in Thursday's semifinal against Warrensburg at 5:30 p.m.

"I think (playing Warrensburg) will be a tough game but if we continue to play together like we have in these first four games, I think we can come out on top," Guyse said.

Tuesday's first round games feature No. 2-seeded Meridian facing No. 7 seed Central A&M at 6 p.m. No. 3 Cerro Gordo-Bement faces No. 6 Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.