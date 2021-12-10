Watch now: 5 takeaways from Day 4 of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

DECATUR -- Day 4 of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament finally gave fans an opportunity to see the top two seeds -- No. 1 Warrensburg-Latham and No. 2 Meridian -- in action after forfeit victories on Monday and Tuesday.

The Cardinals took care of business, beating St. Teresa 57-45 behind 28 points by senior Jacob Six to advance to Friday's championship game.

The other semifinal turned into an overtime thriller as Meridian clawed its way back into the game after being behind by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter against Cerro Gordo-Bement. The Hawks forced overtime but Broncos senior Connor Brown weathered the storm, finishing with 36 points and giving Cerro Gordo the one-point victory, 67-66.

Recommended for you…

Here are five takeaways from Day 4 of the tournament:

Brown has top game of tourney so far

Brown had another outstanding performance in the tournament, scoring a tournament-high 36 points. When the bottom fell out of the Broncos game, it was Brown that kept their head above water in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Brown played most of the fourth quarter and overtime with four fouls and managed to stay involved without picking up that fifth foul.

"I was trying to play smart and not get in foul trouble because I knew that they needed me on the flor. I was always keeping my hands up and not fouling," Brown said. "I had faith in my guys tonight and I knew we were going to pull through. I knew that we were going to handle it."

With 2.9 second left in overtime, Meridian had one last shot opportunity to tie. It was Brown who came up clutch again as he tipped a pass heading to Meridian's Drew Hurelbrink, forcing him to take a hurried last shot which missed its mark.

Joining Brown in double-figures for the Broncos was Tyson Moore with 13 points and Jarret Lents with 11.

Meridian's near miracle

Meridian led 9-7 near the end of the first quarter and then Cerro Gordo completely controlled the next two quarters of basketball. The Broncos led 48-30 with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter but seniors Hurelbrink and Mekhi Phillips and junior Brett Brown kept working the lead as Cerro Gordo was stuck at 48 points for more than five minutes.

The Hawks put in 27 points in the fourth quarter, nearly surpassing the 29 points they had scored in the first three quarters. Hurelbrink finished with a team-high 24 points, Brown had 17 and Phillips added 15.

Meridian's comeback even had Cerro Gordo head coach Brandon Willard wondering if anything was going to stop the Hawks.

"I don't think anyone in that gym thought that after it went overtime that we were going to win that. That might have included myself a little bit," Willard said. "We knew they were going to give us a run and we gave them a run early on. I haven't had the luxury to get mad at any type of win. I'm happy we figured out how to do it."

Six picks up the slack

When Warrensburg-Latham point guard MJ Murphy picked up his third foul in the first quarter during Friday's semifinal match against St. Teresa, it could have spelled disaster for the Cardinals. But Cardinals guard Jacob Six picked up the slack, scoring 28 points as Murphy was on the bench until the third quarter.

The Cardinals trailed 11-10 after one quarter and led 25-19 at halftime. Six had 16 of those 25 points in the first half and when Murphy and he found their groove in the fourth quarter, Warrensburg was able to put the game away. Murphy ended up with 19 points, 12 of which came in the final period.

Broncos make some history

With its victory, Cerro Gordo advanced to the title game of the Macon County Tournament for the first time in program history. The Broncos will be looking to bring home their first tournament title on Friday against the most successful program in tournament history, Warrensburg Latham.

In the history of the tournament that dates back to 1928, the Cardinals have won a record 25 tournament titles. Warrensburg-Latham was last victorious in 2015, defeating St. Teresa 47-40. Before this year, the 2015 tournament was also the last time that Warrensburg advanced to the championship game.

Maroa wins consolation championship

The consolation side of the tournament has been an unusual one with Argenta-Oreana dropping out of the tournament and Tri-City/Sangamon Valley unable to continue in the tournament past Wednesday when Tri-City School District went to remote learning. In the bracket, Maroa-Forsyth faced Central A&M Thursday and behind 23 points from Egan Franzen, the Trojans won 66-53.

Maroa led 21-13 after one quarter and was up 30-21 at halftime. The Trojans let 51-33 at the end of three quarters and ultimately won by 13.

Jaxson Grubbs had 15 points and Kaiden Maurer added 10 for the Trojans. Cody Sloan had a team-high 12 points for the Raiders and Conner Rowcliff scored 11.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.