Watch now: 5 things to know as Monticello heads into the Class 2A state title game

CHAMPAIGN — The start of Monticello boys basketball's Class 2A state semifinal against Taylor Ridge Rockridge was quickly turning into a dream scenario on Thursday.

While the buckets weren't coming exactly easy for the Sages against the Rockets, they were still falling while Rockridge was struggling to find a rhythm, scoring just two points in the first eight minutes and eight in the first half.

Further limiting the possibility of a Rockridge comeback was Monticello's long possessions, including holding the ball for two minutes to open the second half.

"You never know how the game is going to unfold, but you know if you control the ball and control the pace of the game, that is a huge benefit to you as a team," Monticello head coach Kevin Roy said. "We weren't intentionally holding the ball for two minutes and really it is a compliment to their defense. We continued to move the ball and continued to play great team basketball."

Monticello found some success from 3 — hitting 4-of-7 attempts — which opened up things near the basket for forward/center Joey Sprinkle.

"The game just sort of came to me today," Sprinkle said. "My guy (Taylor Ridge's Landon Bull) kept stepping up whenever (my teammates) would drive and they kept dropping it down to me. It worked."

Sprinkle finished with a team-high 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting.

"We have been together since the fourth grade and this has been a dream of ours ever since we were little," Sprinkle said. "It means the world to us, especially to do it with my best friends. It is a brotherhood on this team."

'Your next team'

Following Monticello's first state run during the 2016-17 season, Roy heard from parents and fans that this year's seniors were his next group to watch.

"When they came in as freshmen, you always hear parents talk and they said this was a special group," Roy said. "One parent told me that this could be my next (state) team. They were right and they are here. They were the next team."

For the Sages' starting five seniors — Sprinkle, Dylan Ginalick, Ben Cresap, Tanner Buehnerkemper and Trevor Fox — the fact that the final game of their final season of their high school careers is the state championship is not lost on them.

They are also taking part in the first boys state tournament played at the State Farm Center since 1995. The scope of the playing on the University of Illinois' homecourt means a lot to this group.

"Playing in the State Farm Center was everything I imagined — looking up and seeing our crowd from our hometown here to support us," Cresap said. "It gave us so much energy and it was a joy to play out on that floor."

Said Ginalick: "It felt good to be surrounded by our friends and family. Having them to support us this whole way has been really great throughout."

Deadly from the line

Monticello played another largely error-free game in the semifinals, giving up seven turnovers and taking advantage of its opportunities at the charity stripe.

The Sages made 16-of-19 free throw attempts, good for 84%. Ginalick made six of his seven tries and Cresap was 5-for-6.

After missing some free throws earlier in the playoffs, Sprinkle has been putting time in at the line during practice.

"Personally, I have been shooting a lot because I was 1-for-4 in the sectional championship," Sprinkle said. "I was mad at myself and got to working on it."

By the numbers

Monticello (33-3) faces Nashville (29-4) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. back at the State Farm Center. The Hornets are led by a senior duo with high-scoring potential in Saxton Hoepker and Isaac Turner. Turner led the team with a 15.6 points-per-game average, followed closely by Hoepker with 15.3 points.

In Thursday's semifinal against Chicago DePaul College Prep, Hoepker had a team-high 10 points and Turner had four.

At 6-7, Hoepker will be the tallest player on the court on Saturday and will be a challenge for Sprinkle.

Other probable starters for the Hornets are junior Carter Schoenherr (6.4 points per game), senior Nolan Heggermeier (5.1) and senior Kolten Gajewski ((5.9)

Nashville and Monticello did not meet this season but a common opponent was Teutopolis. Nashville topped the Wooden Shoes in the super-sectional on Monday, 44-18. Back on Jan. 4, T-Town handed the Sages one of their three losses, 54-51.

Where are the points?

For high school basketball fans looking for a shot clock to be implemented in high school games, the Class 2A tournament games must have been maddening.

Monticello slowed things down against Rockridge and it was evident that Rockridge fans weren't enjoying it — chants of "pass, pass, pass" were heard when the Sages where moving the ball around for more than a minute of game time.

But that was nothing compared to the slow play of the second semifinal between Nashville and Chicago DePaul College Prep, which saw a halftime score of 10-6.

In four quarters plus two overtime periods of play, the teams scored a combined 55 points, with Nashville winning 31-24 to advance to face Monticello.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.