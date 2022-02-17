Watch now: 6 takeaways from Tuscola and Meridian's CIC championship battle

MACON — The challenge for Tuscola boys basketball coach Justin Bozarth on Wednesday was finding a way for his team to rebound from a double-overtime 81-73 loss at home to Meridian, its fiercest conference rival, and then play the Hawks again less than a week later.

That rematch was also for the CIC Tournament championship, which had been delayed by weather 12 days. For Bozarth, that was going to be the key.

"Anytime you are playing for a trophy, if you can't get up for that ... it doesn't matter what happened a few days ago," Bozarth said. "It was about putting it behind them. If you can't learn from a defeat or from adversity and bounce back ... . We talk about if we have enough dog in us that wherever and whenever we are going to play, we can get it done for four quarters."

Tuscola responded with a defensive strategy that cut down the Hawks' offense substantially in a 49-47 win that gave the Warriors their first CIC Conference Tournament in program history.

"If you saw us play them the first time, it was a layup drill for them. We talked about keeping them in front of us and guard," Bozarth said. "If we do that, we are going to give ourselves a chance to win. We gave up too many easy opportunities the first time we played them."

After starting off quickly and taking a 17-5 lead in the first quarter, Meridian was limited to four points in the second quarter allowing the Warriors to lead 23-21 at halftime.

"I hate to say it — Tuscola outplayed us," Meridian head coach Shannon Houser said. "We had a bad second quarter. We scored four points and gave up five offensive boards. That was the difference in the game. We got out of our rhythm and got away from what we normally do. You can't win a basketball game with four points in a quarter."

Hortin's 3

Tuscola's sophomore guard Josiah Hortin was down on himself at halftime after struggling from the field early on Wednesday.

"We all believed in Josiah and (Coach Bozarth) told him right before we came out that he was going to hit a big shot and he did," Tuscola senior Jalen Quinn said. "That's what Josiah does. He works on his game and it translates on the court. He came up big for us and I'm so proud of him."

Hortin's 3-point shot came with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Tuscola up for good, 46-44.

"I was open, I let it fly and it went in. It was great," Hortin said. "We faced adversity in the last game but we came back and finished the game. We thought we were just as good as them and that we could come back today better."

Bozarth and the team had confidence that Hortin would find his groove in time.

"Every guy in our locker room believes in his abilities. We know when Josiah is scoring or being a pest defensively, his play takes us to another level," Bozarth said. "Everyone goes through a shooting funk and they have the confidence to bounce back. We were fortunate that he had the confidence at the end and he knocked one down."

CIC history

Tuscola's win capped the seventh CIC Boys Basketball Tournament since the conference's beginning in the 2014-15 season.

The Warriors are the fourth CIC team to become champions, joining St. Teresa (2015, 2017, 2018), Warrensburg-Latham (2016) and Central A&M (2019, 2020). There was no conference tournament last season due to COVID.

"This is something that we talk about in moving our program forward. Our seniors have carried the torch and it is something we keep building onto," Bozarth said. "It is our goal to win something we haven't won yet and we were able to accomplish that tonight. Hopefully it is the start of a good couple of weeks for us."

Deep threat Day

One role player for Meridian that will be key in a deep run in the playoffs is guard Riley Day. He's the Hawks' best 3-point weapon and his three 3s and 11 points on Wednesday kept Meridian in the game.

"Riley, he's a shooter," Houser said. "I keep telling him that shooters shoot. You aren't doing us any good if you aren't firing up the ball — no matter if it is going in or not — you've got to continue to shoot. He was key for us tonight."

Conference title to be determined Friday

The CIC Tournament championship game loss didn't change Meridian's chances at winning the CIC title outright. The Hawks are 5-1 in conference and hold the tiebreaker over Tuscola with their double overtime win last Friday.

Meridian suffered its lone conference loss against St. Teresa, 67-49, on Jan. 14. With one game remaining against Clinton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at home, a victory over the Maroons would make the Hawks conference champions for the second consecutive season.

"If we beat Clinton, we will win the conference outright. It is a very important game and that's what I talked with the team about," Houser said. "Congratulations to Tuscola, but to me it is more important to win the conference than the tournament. We have something we have to take care of."

Third meeting?

Both teams are in the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional — Tuscola as the No. 1 seed in the Arcola Regional and Meridian as the No. 2 seed, behind No. 1 Altamont, in the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Regional. If both teams win their regional and make it to the sectional finals, a rubber match would be in store Friday, March 4, at St. Anthony at 7 p.m.

"I think we will meet up again in the sectional and I guess we will have World War III," Houser said. "We are looking forward to round three."

Meridian opens its postseason against Central A&M in the regional quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Meridian. Tuscola plays Broadlands Heritage in its regional quarterfinal on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Tuscola.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

