Watch now: A deep LSA boys basketball team is grabbing people's attention this season

DECATUR — When LSA boys basketball head coach Tom Saunches was considering his team's strengths and weaknesses before the season, rebounding wasn't at the top of the strengths list.

The Lions roster didn't feature a player that could grab double-digit boards per game and yet, the Lions have made it work this season.

In fact, making it work has been the theme for the Lions so far this season. They're 5-1 to start the season and have rattled off three wins against Central Illinois Conference opponents — Shelbyville (67-60), Meridian (68-63) and Central A&M (67-39).

"We aren't big at all but we have been having five kids with three or more rebounds per game. What I have been happiest with is that they are figuring it out on the floor," Saunches said. "It has been their quickness and their jump. They are relentless and we might not be great at boxing out but we are good at going to get it."

Recommended for you…

The win over Meridian, currently the No. 2 team in Class 1A in the first AP poll of the season, grabbed the attention of basketball fans who hadn't yet considered LSA as one of the top teams in the area. Macon County Player of the Year Graham Meisenhelter did not play in that game.

"Graham is a fine basketball player but they had won the New Berlin Tournament without him. We were down seven points at the half and we kind of asserted ourselves in the second half. We love to run and that is how we can offset our size," Saunches said.

The Lions have six players averaging more than six points — junior guard AJ Massey (16.0), sophomore Stevie Tatum (12.2), junior Jamerr Campbell (12.0), senior Gannon Harshman (10.0), sophomore Lleyton Miller (6.8) and sophomore Sebastian Hill (6.8).

"We really couldn't have started better this season. We have a lot of young guys and I think for them this year is about getting more experience. They will thrive in the upcoming seasons," Harshman said. "(The Meridian win) was a really big game for us and we knew we had to play well to come out with the victory. I think we are just excited for more games like that on our schedule. We want to prove people wrong all season who doubt us."

Massey has his hands on the ball at some point for nearly every Lions possession and Saunches is impressed with his improved shooting, including making 46.9% of his 3-point attempts (23-for-49).

"AJ is a shooter and he is at the point now where if he misses two or three, he will go to a driving game for a little bit and then come back to his shot. If you watch us play, he runs the floor every time," Saunches said.

Campbell is also a dangerous 3-point shooter, making 10-of-22 attempts (45.5%), and has a tremendous vertical jump.

"I've really been working on my shooting. A couple of seasons ago, my form wasn't so good so I have had to change it. I have started to shoot the ball well and my shots are falling," he said. " My first year starting I was nervous, but now I'm good. I am ready for anybody now. It doesn't matter who we play."

Harshman often draws the toughest assignment on the floor against opponent's big men, but he offers a challenge to them in his ability to play out away from the basket.

"Gannon is that Swiss Army Knife. Last year, he played a lot of point guard for us. This year, he is the steady influence on everything we do," Saunches said. "He has great basketball instincts and he is left-handed. He often times draws opponents biggest players but (Gannon) is also lining up on the perimeter against them."

As a four-year starter, that matchup challenge is old-hat for Harshman, who loves passing the ball out to one of the Lions' many shooters.

"The main thing we worry about is spacing the floor. We have shooters all over the place and I think we do a great job of expanding the defense and leaving shooters open," he said.

Coming up, the Lions will have a challenge against unbeaten Warrensburg-Latham (6-0) on Dec. 14.

"A lot of teams just have that one player but for us as a well-rounded team, you can't do that. Everyone does their part," Massey said. "I think that everyone is ready to keep getting our wins and for us to keep doing our thing. I think we are ready to not have that short season and feel like we are back to normal. I think we are very excited to get to the postseason this year."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.