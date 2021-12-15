Watch now: Amaria Pender is 'MacArthur's sparkplug' and 5 other things to know about Generals hoops

DECATUR — During Tuesday's Decatur city game between Eisenhower and MacArthur girls basketball teams, if a Panthers player had the ball, it was likely Generals guard Amaria Pender had her hand on the ball as well.

The MacArthur senior was disrupting Eisenhower (0-9, 0-5 CS8) throughout the game, picking up steals that led to quick transition points. The Generals (8-2, 5-0 Central State 8) controlled the game throughout, leading 40-15 at halftime and winning 66-29 in the first city game with stands full of fans since the 2019-20 season.

With the loss of big scorers Quincenia Jackson and Taya Davis this season, the Generals turned to the quick transition game, and Pender is the offensive opportunity-maker through her defense.

"Amaria is our sparkplug and our defensive leader, " MacArthur coach Sean Flaherty said. "I really think she is the best on-the-ball defender in the Central State 8. We go as she goes defensively.

"Offensively, when she slows the game down, she makes some great decisions and she's a great finisher."

Pender has taken the point guard spot from Davis and has enjoyed the opportunity to play a bigger role this season.

"I was very excited to step in and be a big leader for this program. I was nervous at first but I have sort of shaken that off. I knew this season I was going to be stepping into some big shoes," Pender said. "I really love defense. My feet are quick and that is helpful on defense. It is natural to me."

"I had a little doubt in the team at first but it has all come together and we really work together," Pender said. "We are very unselfish and we move the ball. We try to get everyone to eat. Everybody gets to have a big night and not just one person."

Balanced attack

Pender had 13 first-half points and finished with 15 — she had some rest on the bench in the second half when the game was out of reach. Junior Christina Rice scored a team-high 21 points and Alexis Lawrence added 11. The box score was typical for Flaherty, when any girl can have a big night.

"I really don't know who our top scorer is every game. I look in the book and I don't know. Sometimes it is Lilly Null, sometimes it is Amaria, sometimes it is Christina. Alexis Lawrence hit three 3s for us tonight," he said. "Honestly, sometimes they can be too unselfish and we have to say 'Shoot the ball.'"

Rice off to fast start

Rice has made a big impact in her first varsity starts this season, giving the Generals another power presence in the middle.

"Christina was on JV last year and she was getting better and better. We knew we were going to plug her right into the starting lineup. Teams didn't know about her but now they do," Flaherty said. "Christina has put together a great season inside. She plays big and she has great moves to the bucket and great instincts. She is going to keep getting better."

Up next

Although it is just a third of the way through the regular season schedule, a game with huge conference implications arrives for the Generals on Friday when they face Springfield High on the road. The Senators (9-2, 4-0 CS8) are also undefeated in conference play and are led by sophomore guard Emma Scheffler.

"I told the team that these next two days are the most important practices of the season," Flaherty said. "Springfield is physical, they have a strong shooter (Scheffler) and it is at their place. They are well coached and whoever wins this will be in the driver's seat for the conference right now."

Said Pender: "I think if we all work together and share the ball, we will be able to get through it (against Springfield). They can try to stop our running but I think we are all in shape and used to the running. Once we are going, nobody can stop us."

Quotable

"It was very big win because Eisenhower is known as our rival and there were a lot of fans. It was a big crowd and it was good to show what skills we have as a team. I felt like we all head each other's backs so it worked out." — Pender

Boys on fire

The Mac boys team also beat Eisenhower on Tuesday, winning 78-60, to improve to 7-1, 5-0 in the Central State 8.

The Generals host Springfield High on Friday with a chance to improve to 6-0 in conference.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

