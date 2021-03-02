Watch now: Behind 19 points from Hayley Diveley, the No. 9 MacArthur girls top Jacksonville on senior night

Diveley, a transfer from Effingham for her senior season, has been the Generals' (6-1, 6-1 CS8) outside threat and made five 3-pointers against the Crimsons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"With Q and I being the two seniors playing, I knew we had to step up and we did that tonight. I finally felt it all came together," Diveley said. "I was thinking that this is the last time playing on this court and it is time to shine."

The Generals went up big early, leading 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 33-12 at halftime. The Generals had a running clock for most the second half and led 54-19 after three quarters.

Diveley has worked hard to find her place on the team.

"Coming in as a senior and transferring schools, it was sort of hard. It was hard to find a place on this team," she said. "With the season being short, I didn't really have time to get everyone together and be on the same page. But tonight, I feel like it officially clicked."

The Generals finish their regular season at Rochester (5-2, 4-2 SC8) on Friday. The Central State 8 conference tournament begins play on Monday, March 8 with final pairings yet to be announced. Diveley hopes that MacArthur can get some revenge on Sacred Heart-Griffin in the tourney.