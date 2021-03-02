Watch now: Behind 19 points from Hayley Diveley, the No. 9 MacArthur girls top Jacksonville on senior night

DECATUR — After suffering their first loss of the season to Sacred Heart-Griffin on Saturday, the Class 3A No. 9-ranked MacArthur girls basketball team got back on track Tuesday beating Jacksonville on senior night, 66-23.
Led by 19 points from senior Hayley Diveley and 16 from senior Quincenia Jackson, MacArthur dominated the Crimsons all night. The Generals third senior, Taya Davis, did not play Tuesday. Davis surpassed 1,000 career points last week against Springfield High.
"After Sacred Heart, that game was a little rough and we wanted to get back on track," MacArthur assistant coach Fred Jackson said. "We got our shooters involved. Hayley was able to knock down some shots and she did a good job for us."
Jackson coached the varsity squad Tuesday while head coach Sean Flaherty was gone on a medical absence.
Diveley, a transfer from Effingham for her senior season, has been the Generals' (6-1, 6-1 CS8) outside threat and made five 3-pointers against the Crimsons.
"With Q and I being the two seniors playing, I knew we had to step up and we did that tonight. I finally felt it all came together," Diveley said. "I was thinking that this is the last time playing on this court and it is time to shine."
The Generals went up big early, leading 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 33-12 at halftime. The Generals had a running clock for most the second half and led 54-19 after three quarters.
Diveley has worked hard to find her place on the team.
"Coming in as a senior and transferring schools, it was sort of hard. It was hard to find a place on this team," she said. "With the season being short, I didn't really have time to get everyone together and be on the same page. But tonight, I feel like it officially clicked."
The Generals finish their regular season at Rochester (5-2, 4-2 SC8) on Friday. The Central State 8 conference tournament begins play on Monday, March 8 with final pairings yet to be announced. Diveley hopes that MacArthur can get some revenge on Sacred Heart-Griffin in the tourney.
"(This season has gone by very fast. Tonight, I didn't realize we only had one more game (before the tournament). It reminded me how short the season is and what COVID has taken from us," Diveley said. "I feel like we have done very well (this season) and we will expect to play (Sacred Heart) in the CS8 championship. I think we are going to get them this time, so I am really excited for that."
Diveley played for former MacArthur coach Mike "Dubb" Williams on his Sky Ice AAU team and on senior night, she is glad the team has dedicated their season to their late coach.
"I know Coach Dubb was saying 'We are going to state and we are going to win it all' last year. We are going to do it. We are going to (win conference) for him this year. The conference is going to be like our state test this year," Diveley said. "Coach Williams pushed me to the best of my ability and I think it really showed tonight."
