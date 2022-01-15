Watch now: Behind 35 points from Kloe Froebe, Class 3A No. 6 Lincoln defeats No. 8 Mattoon

Ramage came alive in the third quarter, scoring 11 points in the first five minutes of the quarter, getting Lincoln's lead down to five, 40-35. However, Froebe responded with nine points of her own in the quarter's final moments to get the Railers lead back up to 12, 49-37, going into the fourth quarter.
The Green Wave shrank the Lincoln lead to six points with 1:48 remaining in the game but Froebe locked up the victory with eight consecutive free-throws made in the final 1:06.
Along with Froebe's 35 points, Jenna Bowman and Reese McCuan added 10 points each for Lincoln (16-2, 5-1 Apollo). Becca Heitzig added seven points. as the Railers extended their winning streak to 10 games.
Ramage finished with a team-high 22 points, Lily Ghere and Chloe Pruitt each added 11 points and Emily Maple put in six.
The Green Wave (18-2, 7-1 Apollo) entered leading the season series 2-1 and were on a 14-game winning streak. Mattoon beat Lincoln, 54-45, in an early-round game of the Pana Thanksgiving Tournament and Lincoln responded by defeating Mattoon in the championship, 56-48. The teams met again in their first Apollo conference game on Dec. 3 with Mattoon winning 61-31.
