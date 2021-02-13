Watch now: Behind Addison Newbon, St. Teresa girls basketball shoots for a Central Illinois Conference title

Newbon and teammate Emily Birschbach are the only two seniors on the young Bulldogs team. Both girls are 5-11 and when played together, they give St. Teresa an imposing presence under the basket that isn't afraid to sacrifice their bodies for the team.

"You don't see a lot of height in Central Illinois girls basketball, in general, but when you have two kids who have that height and like to compete, it is special," Dorsey said. "They play hard and talk to each other. They know what each other likes to do and they are effective. Then you have a kid like Emily, who took two charges (against Meridian on Thursday), I love that. Find me some more kids like that, I will take them all day."

For Newbon, her relationship with Birschbach on the court is key for setting the example for the younger Bulldogs.

"(When we are together), I think it is kind of intimidating having two tall people. Emily plays great and especially down low. When she is down low, I can go out on the guard more, so that's good," Newbon said. "As a senior, I feel like the younger kids are looking up to me a lot, just like I did as a freshman. I know that even when I'm struggling, they are still looking up to me and I have to be strong and lead them through everything that we go through."