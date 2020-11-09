Watch now: Bloomington's Landon Moore transfers to Indiana high school; brother Griffin recovers from COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Like any parents of athletes, Tim and Angie Moore want their children to have the opportunity to play the sports they love.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought both change and challenges to the Moore family in that regard.
While Griffin Moore, a redshirt freshman tight end at the University of Illinois, has been sidelined after testing positive for the virus, younger brother Landon Moore has transferred from Bloomington High School to Brownsburg (Ind.) with the hope of playing basketball his senior year.
“Landon enrolled at Brownsburg last week,” said Tim Moore, the BHS principal, Monday. “The plan is for him to go to school there and hopefully it works out from an eligibility standpoint.”
The Indiana High School Athletic Association will have to approve Moore’s transfer before he is allowed to play for Brownsburg. Angie Moore has moved to Indiana with Landon.
High school basketball is on hold in Illinois after Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently stated the season should be delayed until spring.
And while the Illinois High School Association has said it will go forward with the season, many school districts throughout the state have announced they will abide by the wishes of Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A 6-foot-1 guard, Landon Moore was a Pantagraph All-Area selection and a first team all-Big 12 Conference choice last season after averaging 18.0 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Purple Raiders. He hit 61 3-pointers.
Junior season highlights‼️ https://t.co/R43bnLsrTb— Landon Moore (@Land0Moore) March 21, 2020
“Whatever we decided to do as a family was not an easy decision,” Tim Moore said. “We want to do what we can do to give him the opportunity to play. That’s a thing any family would do.”
Bloomington has not announced its intentions for basketball season.
“I don’t see us having a season in Illinois for the foreseeable future,” said the elder Moore, who also serves as secretary of the IHSA Board of Directors. “I don’t anticipate very many schools playing basketball at the start of next week (practice begins Monday for schools participating).
"If Bloomington is going to play basketball, it’s a matter of: Who they are going to play against? Who would be available in your COVID region? Even if we have a season later in the spring, they have to have approval from the Department of Health and the governor’s office. It’s definitely not an easy situation to work through.”
Tim Moore said Landon has aspirations of playing college basketball, but was unable to play in front of college coaches this summer when his travel team, the Illinois Wolves, canceled their schedule because of the pandemic.
Landon’s mental outlook has improved through full in-person classes in Brownsburg, which is located just west of Indianapolis, and the hope of playing basketball, according to his father.
“I’ve seen a big change in him,” Tim said. “He’s looking at it as a fresh start.”
Also trending more optimistic is Griffin Moore.
“He’s doing much better. He actually got out of isolation (Sunday) and was able to go back to his apartment,” said Tim. “He’s got another 11 days to get cleared before he can start practicing.”
The Illinois football team isolates its players who test positive in a hotel.
“That was the toughest part, being in a hotel room by yourself and not being able to see anyone,” Tim said. “He had a couple days he didn’t feel the best, but luckily it didn’t last too long. He had some of the typical symptoms: cough, lost his sense of taste and smell. But he’s definitely doing better.”
Griffin will have to be medically cleared before returning to football.
“I’m glad to hear they are taking their time so he fully recovers before he starts practice,” said his father.
