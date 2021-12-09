Watch now: Cerro Gordo basketball's Tyson Moore and Connor Brown want to instil fear in opponents

DECATUR — As the new school year was approaching in August, the nerves were getting to Cerro Gordo-Bement's Tyson Moore.

The sophomore had recently transferred from Mount Zion and was about to start a new experience, but he wasn't sure how it was going to go.

"It was scary at first. The night before the first day of school, I was very scared. I had left all my friends and was coming here to start over but it has turned out great," Moore said. "I've got new, great friends now and I couldn't be happier. Everyone here has been very welcoming and I have been blessed with the way everyone has been."

Four months later, the connection on the court between Moore and his other Broncos boys basketball teammates looks like it was established years ago. With a confidence beyond his sophomore status, Moore scored a game-high 26 points to lead CGB to a 68-42 victory over Tri-City/Sangamon Valley in the Macon County Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

Recommended for you…

"(Tyson) was really good. He's a sophomore and he's coming out here tonight with 26. We needed those points. He likes to get up and down the floor and he had a great night," CGB head coach Brandon Willard said.

Moore's success at the point was coupled with the Broncos' other stand out performer, senior forward Connor Brown, who added 25 points. Trying to take out one weapon leaves the other open and vice versa.

"I'm blessed to have Tyson as a teammate. Since he got here, I've been sticking to his side," Brown said. "That's my guy. He brings us energy, he hits the good shots and is a great 3-point shooter."

Although Tuesday's win was impressive, Moore can see the Broncos will need to improve in some areas before facing Meridian (5-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.

"I think we could have done a little better but a 'W' is still a 'W' either way. I know we had good assists and good buckets tonight," Moore said. "Our main problem was turnovers and if we had eliminated those, we would have won by more. I think we did well on everything else."

The Broncos (6-0) are off to a strong start with quality wins against LeRoy and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Brown was confident this season was going to be special for the team.

"I thought we were going to be really good this year with the roster that we have. We have Tyson, we have Colin (Warren) and we have Jarret (Lents), who can shoot the ball," Brown said. "We have my little brother (Carson Brown), who can post up. I had a vision that we were going to be this good and I think we can be better."

The No. 3-seeded Broncos have a good shot at making some history at the 94th Macon County Tournament.

"I was told that Cerro Gordo has never won the tournament before and maybe this was the best chance we have had, even in a stacked Macon County," Willard said. "It is cool to feel relevant and it is something we haven't felt in years. More importantly, it is great to make memories with our teammates and family. That's the best part, seeing the guys play hard and being happy."

In Brown's experience, this year's team is faster up the court, thanks in part to Moore.

"We play way better in transition than we have in the past. We used to get it and walk up the floor. This year, we have done a really good job of moving the ball and being unselfish," Brown said. "I think the Meridian game is going to be really fun. We match up against them well."

Both Moore and Brown feel in Macon County basketball discussions, CGB often gets overlooked. Their play on the court this season is going to change that.

"We want to make a big statement and we want to be known. We want teams to respect us and we don't want to be overlooked," Moore said. "We want teams to fear us and have to prepare a lot for us because we are going to bring it to them."

Said Connor Brown: "If they fear us, they won't want to play us. They think we are a little 1A school with 150 kids and we aren't built like that. If we keep winning, get to the championship game and we win it, I think we will be feared."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.