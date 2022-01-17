 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Cerro Gordo-Bement boys basketball defeats Class 1A No. 10 Tuscola in final seconds

CGB fans 1 011722.JPG

CerroGordo/Bement fans enjoy the game in the fourth quarter on Monday against Tuscola.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

TUSCOLA -- With 16 seconds remaining and Cerro Gordo-Bement boys basketball up by one, 52-51, Tuscola had one last possession. Crossing midcourt, guard Josiah Hortin passed the ball to Easton Cunningham and in a split-second decision, Cerro Gordo's Carson Brown joined teammate Tyson Moore in double-teaming Cunningham.

Cunningham's desperation pass to a teammate was hurried and went off target and fell into the hands of Brown's brother, Connor Brown, who ran down the court as the clock continued to run. Fouls put Cerro Gordo's Tyson Moore on the line and after missing the first of a one-and-one, a last second desperation shot by the Warriors was off the mark, giving the Broncos the one-point win over the No. 10 team in Class 1A. 

Connor Brown 1 011722.JPG

CerroGordo/Bement player Connor Brown (10) celebrates in the fourth quarter on Monday against Tuscola.

Cerro Gordo led throughout the first quarter, taking a six-point advantage, 13-7, into the second. Behind 14 points from Jalen Quinn in the second, the Warriors came back for a 27-26 lead at halftime. 

Connor Brown scored eight points in the third and Moore had seven to spot Cerro Gordo a seven-point lead, 44-37, going into the fourth quarter. 

Tuscola took the lead 51-50 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Quinn with 2:49 left and those were the last points the Warriors were able to score. Connor Brown gave the Broncos (16-3) the lead for good, 52-51, with a basket with 16 seconds remaining. 

Connor Brown scored a team-high 26 points and Moore had 17 points. 

Jalen Quinn 1 011722.JPG

CerroGordo/Bement Konnor Waterhouse (15) guards Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (3) in the second quarter at Tuscola.

Tuscola's Jalen Quinn had a game-high 28 points that included three 3-pointers. Jordan Quinn added 12 points and Hortin had six points from two 3-pointers. 

Come back on Tuesday for key takeaways from the game. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

