Watch now: Charleston's Shae Littleford hits buzzer beater to beat Mattoon

CHARLESTON — Entering its game with Mattoon on Saturday, the Charleston girls basketball team hadn't been tested this season. The Trojans won their first nine games by an average of 17.3 points and dominated the Green Wave 68-46 in a Feb 18 meeting in Mattoon.
But a sluggish start for the Trojans found them suddenly down by 10 at the end of the first quarter, 20-10, and it took last-minute heroics from senior standout Shae Littleford to claim the victory, 52-50.
"I didn't like the first quarter and I don't think we matched (Mattoon's) energy at all. We came out and we weren't very aggressive in that first quarter," Charleston head coach Jeff Miller said. "We talked about getting a faster start in the second quarter. I think a lot of that had to do with our full court defense and we caused a few turnovers. I think our effort in the last three quarters were some of the best effort we had seen all year."
Mattoon's Mallory Ramage scored 12 points in the opening quarter but was limited to two points in the second quarter as Charleston went on an 11-2 run to tighten the game. Alycia Triplett had 8 first-half points and Littleford added 11, including a 3-pointer that made it 24-24 entering halftime.
"I thought we did a great job on the defensive end of communicating and talking," Mattoon head coach Amanda Aydt. "We were playing with a lot of intensity and getting deflections on the ball and taking charges. On offense, I thought we did a great job of moving the ball and finding the open person and attacking the basket."
Charleston continued its hot run in the third and held Ramage scoreless for the quarter until she connected on a 3-pointer to cut the Trojan's advantage to 41-38 entering the fourth quarter. Chloe Pruitt picked up the offense responsibilities for the Green Wave with six points in the quarter.
Ramage found her stroke again in the fourth and scored 10 of her game-high 27 points in the last period. It was Charleston's Delaney Meister who answered nearly shot-for-shot with three 3-pointers in the period.
"That was huge for us. I knew Delaney could shoot but she hadn't made those big shots in a game," Miller said. "She's a sophomore and to have the presence and confidence to knock down those shots was great. I'm really happy for her. Those three shots were really the difference for us winning and losing."
With the game tied 50-50, Ramage headed to the basket to take the winning shot, but was blocked by Triplett. The ball ended up in Littleford's hands, and she pulled up for a jumper, burying the final two points of her 18 in the game.
"Seeing the block, I was really excited. Alycia makes big plays and that is what she did. She stepped up and made a big play and was able to find me," Littleford said. "I was able to look at the clock really quickly and see how much time I had. It was not a great glance but I saw it and knew there were about two seconds so I had to go."
With Mattoon in the bonus, Triplett was avoiding the foul at all costs on her block of Ramage.
"It was crazy because the refs were calling a lot of fouls and when I went up I thought 'Don't foul, don't foul,'" she said. "When they didn't call the foul (I was surprised) because I thought I fouled. It was crazy and I thought 'We've got to go.'"
Charleston's senior forward Kat Blase fouled out of the game with 4:42 left, taking away one of the Trojan's key defensive weapons under the basket.
"To finish the game with arguably our MVP Kat Blase out with five fouls on the bench and have Alycia make that big block down there was amazing," Miller said. "Shae had the presence to get that shot up when she did because she could have easily taken one more dribble and the clock would have run out."
Mattoon was led by Ramage with 27 points and Delainey Bryant had 13 points.
"I am very proud of our girls and we had our chances. It was a game of runs. We would make a run and then they would make a run. It was a great basketball game," Aydt said.
Although Ramage was able to get her points, Charleston limited her for a big stretch of the second and third quarters.
"I thought (Hannah Buescher) and Shae did a really good job in the second half on (Mallory) in our blitz defense where we are doubling out front. She was pretty crafty and had a tendency to split that middle. I think in the fourth quarter, we did a good job of shutting that off," Miller said. "Mattoon brought their A-game today and this was high level basketball today. It was a good win.
"This is typical Charleston vs. Mattoon basketball and it has been a while since I have been involved in a game like this. It's exciting and I'm happy for my girls."
