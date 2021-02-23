Watch now: Christion Harper is a mighty presence in the paint for a 'solid but inexperienced' St. Teresa basketball team

"We expect him to rebound well and finish around the rim. As a sophomore, he changes the game," Noonan said. "He immediately changed the game with his energy (against Warrensburg). As he gets more comfortable at the varsity level, I think he has a really really bright future."

The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 CIC) could have anyone on the roster step forward on any given night. In the Bulldogs' 71-60 win over Maroa on Saturday, it was senior Tim Schmidt who led with 18 points and Hayes scored 17. Hayes scored 10 points in the third quarter and Schmidt was rock solid from the line, making 8-of-10 attempts, all in the fourth quarter. Hayes scored 20 in the season opener against Clinton.

"I think of our team as solid but inexperienced. A lot of guys who were playing last year, their roles have changed," Noonan said. "We are getting a lot better. I think that with the growth we have seen in just three weeks, at the end (of the season) we could be a a really fun spot."

There were only 25 St. Teresa fans in attendance against Warrensburg, but Hayes was calling for them to cheer louder. From across the court, he was inspiring his socially distanced teammates on the bench to get more rowdy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}