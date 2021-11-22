Watch now: Decatur Turkey Tournament will be first test for MacArthur and Eisenhower boys basketball

DECATUR — When the 51st Turkey Tournament tips off this week, MacArthur boys basketball head coach Terise Bryson will be just as anxious as his players.

The second-year Generals coach led the team to a 9-3 record last season and the group came up a basket short of winning the Central State 8 Tournament, but with no Turkey Tourney last season due to COVID, the Macon County Coach of the Year is just as eager for the season to begin on a big stage.

"It will be my first time coaching at one and I think I'll be nervous just like the kids. But once it starts, I will be alright," Bryson said. "Our guys are anxious to play and they are getting bored in practice. They are ready to play.

Recommended for you…

"The tournament is a tough way to start the season but it is a good way to start the season. You get to see where your team is at. All the teams are pretty good but we are used to that sort of competition."

MacArthur joins Eisenhower, Harvey Thornton, Peoria Manual, Springfield Southeast, Bolingbrook and Peoria High in this year's tournament. The Generals' road to the championship game is a little easier this year as they will open up against Bolingbrook's junior varsity team on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. after Champaign Central had to drop out of the tournament due to COVID issues. Because of the late cancellation, the Generals will automatically move on to the face the winner of Bolingbrook's varsity squad and Peoria High on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

After the strong spring season, the Generals shouldn't miss a beat. They return two CS8 all-conference senior guards in Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson.

"Jabryn and Brylan are really hungry. I've let them know that I am going to be on them all season and they have been taking it," Bryson said. "Brylan has been showing me what type of leader he is. Jabryn was all-conference last year and he seems 10 times as good this year."

A two big additions to the Generals roster are 6-7 junior center Makhi Wright and senior guard Karon Shelley, both of whom did not play last season.

"Makhi is coming on really good and I think he is going to do really well for us. He's running up the court really well. He is being physical in practice and rebounding good," Bryson said. "I think after playing in the Turkey Tournament and seeing those teams, Makhi will be ready for the Central State 8 competition.

"Overall, practices have been going pretty good and the kids are counting down to when we get to go."

Panthers have depth and grit

There might not be a name on the Eisenhower boys basketball roster that grabs people's attention right now, but Panthers head coach Rodney Walker is excited about the depth and grit of his team.

"I'm excited about this group because they have been together for awhile but people aren't really familiar with them. A lot of these guys have been playing together over the summer and during COVID," Walker said. "A thing I do like is the continuity off the court. This group really likes each other."

Seniors Markez Cunningham, who was the Panthers' quarterback on the football team, and Zaryis Jenkins will be Walker's leading offensive weapons.

"Markez is tough. He is going to be hard to handle. He has a great motor and he can handle the ball well. He plays defense like an animal. He doesn't get tired as you could see on the football field," Walker said. "I am expecting a lot from Zaryis. He is a wiry little scorer and he reminds me a James Harden. He's difficult to guard because he is left handed."

Several Panthers players were on the football team and Walker knew he had a good group by their commitment on the gridiron.

"I told the football players that they were being tested and they didn't even know it. They weathered the storm of football and they toughed it out," Walker said. "They hung in there with a good attitude and fought every week when you could have thrown in the towel and quit. I know what type of players they are."

The Panthers, who were 4-7 last season, will feature just junior and seniors, giving the team some experienced depth that Walker hasn't had in recent years.

"We will go 10 deep with this group. We can interchange these guys," Walker said. "We finally have some depth and I haven't had that in a while. You won't be able to key in on one guy."

The Panthers open the Turkey Tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Harvey Thornton, which features recent transfer Ty Rodgers — a commit to the University of Illinois.

"They picked up a stud with Ty and if he is that sort of player, he could put up 35-40 points, but they will be the hardest points he will get," Walker said.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.