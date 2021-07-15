Watch now: Early morning workouts, many games has MacArthur girls basketball looking strong

MOUNT ZION — It's easy to say that that MacArthur's girls basketball summer league experiences have surpassed the expectations of head coach Sean Flaherty.

The defending Central State 8 Tournament champions lost three key pieces from last season's team to graduation — Quincenia Jackson, Taya Davis and Hayley Diveley — and Flaherty was left looking to replace about 40 points and 15 to 20 rebounds a night.

But Generals went to work this summer after not getting one summer workout because of COVID in 2020 and have played more than 30 games this summer, nearly triple the amount they had in their 10-1 2021 season. Through scrimmages and summer league play, the Generals have lost just once and found their new identity along the way.

"It has been a really successful summer — maybe the most in all of my years of coaching. I think we are going to turn some heads this year," Flaherty said. "Our goal was to see who was going to fill the 40 some points and 20 rebounds and who those girls are going to be.

"We also needed to find our team chemistry. Every game, we would tinker and do something a little bit different. We are going to switch things up a lot and we are not going to be a one-trick pony team this coming year."

Assistant coaches Fred Jackson and Sarah Bell began running 6 a.m. workout sessions three days a week for the team, which at first was not met with a lot of enthusiasm.

"When we all got there, everyone was dead and we didn't want to be there. But we got going and a month went by and we would get there and after five minutes we were in it," senior guard Lilly Null said. "I think we have gotten into a lot better shape from last year and I think that we are doing great. We can see it by how we look. We are looking better and we can see it on the court. We are finishing better."

MacArthur faced CS8 rival Rochester at Mount Zion High School on Thursday as their summer league season wrapped up. The Generals led 34-18 at halftime and held on to win 54-50.

"(Rochester) is going to be one of the top teams in the conference and I liked how we held onto the lead," Flaherty said. "This summer, we have had games with nice leads and so it was good to see how they would handle adversity. We've got a ways to go but it was good for us."

The Generals participated in leagues in Lincoln and Mount Zion and faced off in single scrimmages. All this was done on the road — Decatur Public Schools would not let the team play games at home due to COVID restrictions.

"It is a little bit of a challenge going to different courts all of the time. It's a little bit of a hassle," Null said.

Some of the scoring pressure next season will fall on Null's shoulders, but she's ready for the challenge.

"The pressure is not, bad but it is definitely a big responsibility to take on. It is sad that it is my last year but I'm thankful to have my teammates with me," Null said. "They are the best part of it all. I'm so excited and I'm ready for the season."

Joining Null as probable starters for the Generals this season are seniors Kayla Jackson, Amaria Pender and Ariana Riley, along with junior Christiana Rice. Rice will be stepping into the post and three-time Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson's shoes.

"Christina played a couple games on varsity for us last year and she is our inside presence. She has really developed a game that we didn't see coming, which is a great thing," Flaherty said. "We can be a very deep team if the girls continue to work and show up in the winter. We think we will be in good shape."

Last season, the Generals got in shape and found their team chemistry in the middle of the season, but now Null sees it happening this summer. The Generals played man-to-man defense throughout their game against Rochester and relished the potentially exhausting challenge.

"We have all put in a lot of work this summer, getting up at 6 a.m. and getting our workouts in. We have a huge improvement, especially our underclassmen," Null said. "They are stepping up and our team dynamic has gotten really strong. Our chemistry with each other is amazing and we have taken a big step forward from last year."

