Watch now: Eisenhower basketball alumni Jarod Oldham and Westley Dawson lead the Panthers' JV and freshman boys teams

Dawson's senior team in 2006-07 finished 24-8 and was the last Panthers team to capture both regional and sectional championships in the same season. After helping Lincoln Junior College win the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II national championship, he transferred to the University of Illinois-Springfield.

"It is a point of pride for us that we're the only team that made it past sectionals since then. We tell (the players) that they've got to work and you have to come in every day in practice. We've got to take this seriously. This is a job," Dawson said. "If you really want to do this, this is a job. In college, you wake up every day to condition in the morning and study in the afternoon and then practice. It is a real life job and you have to take it very seriously."

Dawson and Oldham are building up the young Panthers' fundamentals with defense being the key side of the ball.

"We focus on defense first thing. Offense will come along, but if we can stop you, we have a chance to win the game. That's the big emphasis for us," Dawson said. "As far as our freshman team goes, I think we've got a good group of kids and they believe in it. Everything as far as Jarod and I say, they believe it and we believe in them.