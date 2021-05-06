Watch now: Eisenhower basketball's Essence Richardson and soccer's Kerrigan Bovyn announce college plans

Bovyn's experience at Mid-State helped her build her talents when she lost her junior high school season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn't have a school season my junior year and we weren't sure if we would have a senior season either, so we went to Indiana and St. Louis and played tournaments there," Bovyn said. "That really helped me because I can't spend too long without going back to the game."

Bovyn will major in biology and focus on pre-dentistry at Millikin and she became interested in the field through an internship at Eisenhower.

"My internship was at Jerger Pediatric Dentistry and I was watching them filling cavities and adjusting braces. Soon, I got to be hands on with that and I was assisting Dr. Jerger and it made me want to do dentistry more," Bovyn said. "I went in ready to go and it was a lot of fun. I highly recommend our internship program."

Mid-State's assistant soccer director Sef Asheg, hopes Bovyn can turn her Millikin experience into coaching at Mid-State.