Watch now: Eisenhower's R.J. Walker and Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter named to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams

DECATUR -- Eisenhower's R.J. Walker and Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State teams on Monday.

Walker was selected to the Class 3A team along with Parker Wolfe from Effingham. Walker, the H&R's Macon County Player of the Year, averaged 21 points per game and was a Central State 8 All-Conference selection. He is in second place on the Panthers all-time scoring list and will play for the University of Idaho next season.

Wolfe averaged 26 points and five rebounds per game this season. His Flaming Hearts teammate Nathan Thompson received a special mention after averaging 20 points and nine rebounds per game.

