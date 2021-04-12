 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Eisenhower's R.J. Walker and Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter named to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams
0 comments
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Watch now: Eisenhower's R.J. Walker and Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter named to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams

{{featured_button_text}}
Graham Meisenhelter Rodney Walker

Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter and Eisenhower's R.J. Walker were named to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams on Monday. 

DECATUR -- Eisenhower's R.J. Walker and Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State teams on Monday. 

Walker was selected to the Class 3A team along with Parker Wolfe from Effingham. Walker, the H&R's Macon County Player of the Year, averaged 21 points per game and was a Central State 8 All-Conference selection. He is in second place on the Panthers all-time scoring list and will play for the University of Idaho next season.

Wolfe averaged 26 points and five rebounds per game this season. His Flaming Hearts teammate Nathan Thompson received a special mention after averaging 20 points and nine rebounds per game. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meisenhelter was selected to the Class 1A team and was the Hawks' major offensive weapon as the team finished 15-3 and had an undefeated 7-0 Central Illinois Conference record. Meridian won the program's first conference title this season and Meisenhelter averaged a double-double for the season with 21.3 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game. He shot 59% from the field and was a unanimous 1st-team CIC All-Conference selection.

Jalen Quinn 2 012921.JPG

Tuscola Jalen Quinn (3) is guarded by guard Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Jamison Rocke (4).

In Class 2A, Tuscola's Jalen Quinn was named to the IBCA All-State team. Quinn averaged 24.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game this season for the Warriors. 

Also receiving special mentions were Pana's Andrew Ambrose (2A) and MacArthur's Brylan Phillips (3A).

Thirty players were named to each class' all-state team while special mentions varied between 30-35 in each class. Players were selected by the IBCA representatives at the all-state selection meeting on April 9. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nationals Vs. Cardinals preview

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News