Watch now: Eisenhower's R.J. Walker signs National Letter of Intent with University of Idaho

DECATUR -- When Eisenhower teacher and baseball coach Kevin Hale was at his lowest point battling kidney disease, there was always a bright spot he could count on: R.J. Walker stopping by his classroom door.
Before he could drive himself, Walker would catch a ride early to the high school and would typically end up talking with Hale about anything and everything from Marvel movies to basketball to life in general.
It meant more to Hale than Walker could know.
"There was a time in my life when I was a dead man walking and doctors told me I didn't have long to live but I still toughed it out and taught every day at school," Hale said. "And everyday RJ would come and visit me. He would stick his head in and say hello and we would sit down and talk about the best basketball players and we talked about life. He would come in and say 'How you doing, coach?' and a friendship was born. From that, and we made each other's lives a little better. "
Years later, Hale, now recovered following a kidney transplant, shared the story at Walker's college signing ceremony at SkyWalker International Sports Complex on Saturday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play basektabll at the University of Idaho.
"(R.J.'s) impact on me, I'm sure it was a lot greater than my impact on him but I wanted him to know that wherever he goes, particularly to Idaho, they are getting something precious and they're getting the best we got," Hale said. "R.J. touched my life and I'm so proud to call him my friend."
For Walker, the Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the signing, along with Hale's words, hit home.
Support Local Journalism
"Honestly, I was trying my hardest not to tear up," Walker said. "I don't really cry like that but that really touched my heart for sure. (Saturday's) signing was sort of like the cherry on top and now I'm officially locked in (at Idaho) and so it feels good that the community and I can celebrate something like this."
Walker follows in the family tradition of heading out west for Division I basketball after his father, Rodney Walker Sr., went to New Mexico State. Walker Sr. planned to play at the University of Illinois but a low ACT score had him play for a junior college before New Mexico State.
"I didn't do it out of high school because of my ACT and when I signed it was just me and another player and a coach," Rodney Walker said. "So R.J. has a lot of support and he's able to do a little better than his dad did in front of all these friends and peers and loved ones. My job was to make sure that every generation gets better and (R.J.) is. I'm a proud dad today and it speaks to his character to get a Division I scholarship during a pandemic when you don't need your senior year. I think that speaks volumes for what he's done."
R.J. credits his father's hard work in guiding his basketball career as well as two people who couldn't attend the signings: His grandfather Edward Walker and former MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike "Dubb" Williams. Edward Walker passed away in 2019 and Williams died in July.
"As I looked around the room, everyone played a part in my journey whether it was in the classroom, on the court or being a friend or sticking together as a family. I really never thought I would be up here one day signing and I wouldn't be where I am today without my dad’s help and I'm forever grateful for it," R.J. said. "It hurt knowing that (my grandpa and Coach Dubb) weren't here today but I think everything happens for a reason and I know they're happy smiling down on me and at the end of the day I was able to accomplish my goals and they know I did and it feels good."
R.J. hopes that he will eventually get to play his senior season for the Panthers but if ends up not happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his preparation work will continue on.
"I'm trying to stay positive about it and I hope we do (have a season)," Walker said. "If we don't have the season, I'm going to be here every day working on my craft and getting bigger and stronger and trying to prepare myself for college."
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-006.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-001.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-002.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-003.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-004.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-005.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-007.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-008.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-009.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-010.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-011.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-012.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-013.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-014.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-015.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-016.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-017.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-018.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-019.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-020.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-021.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-022.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-023.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-024.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-025.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-026.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-027.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-028.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-029.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-030.JPG
GALLERY-3A-Mattoon-Regional-Semis-031.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!