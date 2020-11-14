Watch now: Eisenhower's R.J. Walker signs National Letter of Intent with University of Idaho

"I didn't do it out of high school because of my ACT and when I signed it was just me and another player and a coach," Rodney Walker said. "So R.J. has a lot of support and he's able to do a little better than his dad did in front of all these friends and peers and loved ones. My job was to make sure that every generation gets better and (R.J.) is. I'm a proud dad today and it speaks to his character to get a Division I scholarship during a pandemic when you don't need your senior year. I think that speaks volumes for what he's done."

R.J. credits his father's hard work in guiding his basketball career as well as two people who couldn't attend the signings: His grandfather Edward Walker and former MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike "Dubb" Williams. Edward Walker passed away in 2019 and Williams died in July.