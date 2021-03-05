Watch now: Eisenhower's RJ Walker scores 25 but Normal University's depth was too much on senior night

DECATUR -- Eisenhower's RJ Walker scored 25 points on senior night but it wasn't enough as Normal University beat the Panthers 64-49 on Friday at home.
Walker and U-High standout DJ Starr battled as Starr scored 23 points but it was the Pioneers' (9-4, 5-4 Central State 8) depth that proved the difference. Brandon Merritt added 17 points and Angelo Bernal had eight for U-High. Zaryis Jenkins added six points for Eisenhower.
"This season has been pretty rough but I'm just trying to get the guys ready for next year. There are just a few of us that are leaving and they will have a pretty good core for the next few years," Walker said. "I feel like it is my job to get them ready and be one of the top teams next season.
"When I came in as a freshman, it felt like there were a lot of us but only three of us stuck it out and I have a lot of respect for them, staying loyal to Eisenhower."
Along with Walker, Panthers seniors Jaquan Ratliff and Savion Hill were honored at the game.
"I'm going to miss Jaquan's motor. He keeps the team going and when his motor is not there, nobody else's motor is there," Eisenhower head coach Rodney Walker said. "Ratliff is a good track runner so I'm hoping he can get a scholarship running track. Savion came here with the group that won (middle school ) state at Johns Hill with RJ and he is one heck of a shooter. I'm glad he went out this year for the team because he hadn't played in a couple years."
Walker, the defending H&R Macon County Player of the Year, is headed to the University of Idaho next season.
"Of course, with RJ those are going to be big shoes to fill with him gone. What can you say? He is pretty much doing it all for us now and trying to teach these young Panthers and get them ready for the next season," Rodney Walker said. "He has had a hell of a season and he's my son so it is tough to see him go. He has done a good job in his four years and we are very proud of him on and off the court."
Eisenhower (3-6) jumped out to an early lead and had a 20-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Pioneers took the lead at halftime, 31-28, and extended it to 48-41 at the end of three quarters. U-High outscored the Panthers 16-8 in the fourth to pick up the 15-point win.
"This season, I'm just happy the kids got a chance to play. I really didn't expect a lot, especially from this group this year," Rodney Walker said. "They are out here giving us all they can. It was a short season and we will take what we can get. I'm happy they had the opportunity to play and have some type of senior season. Of course, we would like to win every game but looking down the line I think the Panthers' future looks good."
The Panthers will face Rochester (0-13) on Monday in the first round of the CS8 conference tournament at Eisenhower 6 p.m.
