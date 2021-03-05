Watch now: Eisenhower's RJ Walker scores 25 but Normal University's depth was too much on senior night

"I'm going to miss Jaquan's motor. He keeps the team going and when his motor is not there, nobody else's motor is there," Eisenhower head coach Rodney Walker said. "Ratliff is a good track runner so I'm hoping he can get a scholarship running track. Savion came here with the group that won (middle school ) state at Johns Hill with RJ and he is one heck of a shooter. I'm glad he went out this year for the team because he hadn't played in a couple years."

"Of course, with RJ those are going to be big shoes to fill with him gone. What can you say? He is pretty much doing it all for us now and trying to teach these young Panthers and get them ready for the next season," Rodney Walker said. "He has had a hell of a season and he's my son so it is tough to see him go. He has done a good job in his four years and we are very proud of him on and off the court."