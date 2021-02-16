Watch now: Eisenhower's RJ Walker scores 29 but MacArthur has too many weapons in Decatur boys city game

The Panthers (1-2) took a quick 6-0 lead, but behind five points from Smith, the Generals trailed just by two points, 16-14, at the end of the first.

Four 3-pointers from Jabryn Anderson in the second quarter pushed the Generals to a six-point lead, 42-36, at halftime. Brylan Phillips kept his foot on the gas in the third quarter with eight points as MacArthur pushed the lead into double-digits.

"At halftime, we told Brylan that he needed to be more aggressive," Bryson said. "I know Brylan has really been trying to get everyone else in the game and I told him now it is time for him to start taking over the game. I think he did a pretty good job of that in the second half."

Walker had 17 points in the first half but was held to three points in the third quarter.

"The third quarter has always been tough for us. I don't know what it is, ever since I've been here. There is something about that third quarter that we come out sluggish," RJ Walker said.

The Generals' (3-0) full-court press disrupted Eisenhower's ability to set up Walker's scoring opportunities.