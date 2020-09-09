Watch now: How MacArthur guard Taya Davis used her platform and gave back to the community, with Mike Williams on her mind

“When I was little, I never really had stuff like this with people who are my age now coming to the park to work kids out for the community," Taya said. "I always had my brother. He was the only one to come and train me when I was little. Once my coach died, it made me think — a lot of kids were texting me — I never knew how much kids looked up to me. I had a lot of kids text me, like, ‘Could you train me now?’ and stuff like that."

Maurice Davis, 21, who helped Taya along the way and was important in her turning into one of the area's top dribblers, was alongside his sister for the camp. He always encouraged her to keep pushing, to look at the path ahead and to avoid detours.

He never put a cap on her potential, but told her to keep driving forward. Seeing an organized camp, which was attended by several members of the girls basketball team, was a proud big brother moment.

“I can’t even explain it," Maurice said. "She always told me she was going to stick to it. I always thought to myself that I didn’t want her to get thrown off by certain things because a lot of people have talent but certain things come by and they forget about it. She always stuck to it no matter what. She’s always been in the gym. She made me real proud."