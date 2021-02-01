Watch now: How Tuscola High School administrators brought basketball back so quickly

The IHSA continues to face a referee shortage, and the crunch on refs as girls and boys basketball seasons suddenly starting back up has been felt by athletic directors.

"I've got a game on Tuesday and I just have two of the five officials hired. I'm used to (scheduling) stuff a year or two years in advance and now it is literally by the hour and, at the the most, the day," Hornaday said.

Veteran IHSA referee Mike Bell, who was a part of the crew officiating the varsity game, cut his vacation short to get back in to time take the court on Friday.

"I was on vacation in Key West (when the IHSA new broke) and I came back up," he said. "I'm very excited to be a part of it and I'm ready to get back out on the floor."

Bell said some of his colleagues have decided to sit this season out and won't be picking up the whistle, which will make Bell's service even more sought after.