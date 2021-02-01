Watch now: How Tuscola High School administrators brought basketball back so quickly

TUCSOLA — After Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday announced the Warriors boys basketball team would face Arthur-Loving-Atwood-Hammond in the first high school game in Central Illinois since the COVID-19 pandemic began, his phone started ringing.
The messages weren't all positive about the team taking the court just two days following the release of the IHSA's updated sports schedule for the 2021 school year.
"I had several people reach out to say, 'Are you crazy?', or saying, 'You had better watch out because you talk about having a spotlight (on you),'" Hornaday said. "I've traded messages with some IHSA administrators and promised them that we were going to do our best and to show everyone in the state of this can be done because that's what we've been saying for a long time. We have dotted every 'I' and crossed every 'T'."
Friday's game saw Tuscola defeat ALAH 58-43. Players wore masks, and there were no cheerleaders, band or concessions. Spectators were limited to 25 people per team.
But players and fans adjusted to the changes, and the game had the feel of a fairly typical low-attended dead-of-winter high school game, which is a testament to the quick work done by Tuscola administration in the 48 hours before tipoff.
"It is hard to keep it all in perspective because we went from thinking basketball was not going to happen to all of a sudden, holy cow, this is going to happen," Hornaday said. "I wish I could tell you that it was all planned out, but it was absolutely not the case."
The Tuscola boys team had been practicing as soon as contact days could begin again with the shifting of the COVID phases for Region 6.
"Fortunately, our coaches had been taking care of things and our kids had been in the gym. Next thing you know, we realized (on Wednesday) that it was our seventh practice so we could play (Thursday) night," Hornaday said. "We reached out to some schools and we were originally looking for Thursday, and nobody else could pull it off.
"Arthur said they could play Friday night, so then it was if I could get officials, we are going to play. It just rolled from there."
The IHSA continues to face a referee shortage, and the crunch on refs as girls and boys basketball seasons suddenly starting back up has been felt by athletic directors.
"I've got a game on Tuesday and I just have two of the five officials hired. I'm used to (scheduling) stuff a year or two years in advance and now it is literally by the hour and, at the the most, the day," Hornaday said.
Veteran IHSA referee Mike Bell, who was a part of the crew officiating the varsity game, cut his vacation short to get back in to time take the court on Friday.
"I was on vacation in Key West (when the IHSA new broke) and I came back up," he said. "I'm very excited to be a part of it and I'm ready to get back out on the floor."
Bell said some of his colleagues have decided to sit this season out and won't be picking up the whistle, which will make Bell's service even more sought after.
"It is both the younger and older refs. Some of the (refs) I've talked to said they have loved ones that they are taking care of and they do not want to take the chance," Bell said. "It is going to be a hectic six weeks. I ref six days a week and a lot more teams are scheduling games on Wednesdays and there will be Saturdays where we run to two or three different places in a day."
Support in the stands
While some schools will not allow spectators in their gyms for games, Tuscola principal Steve Fiscus and Hornaday worked hard find a solution that allowed fans from both sides to attend.
"One of the hardest decisions we had to make was how we were going to handle spectators, and we spent hours in talks with other administrators and our conference principals," Fiscus said. "It was hard because we've got dozens and dozens of people who have not missed a game in 60 years and now this year they are unable to attend. That's the biggest challenge, at least emotionally, because we know we are unable to meet everyone's needs."
The design of Tuscola's gym allowed 25 fans from each team — made up of the player parents and family members — to sit socially distanced above the players with no interaction between the groups.
"We have the luxury of a big balcony and some other places just don't have the logistics of their gym to allow that. We have enough space in the balcony to meet all the guidelines for social distancing and spacing," Hornaday said.
Fiscus was taking tickets and temperatures as ticket-holders arrived. Tuscola's spectator attendance plan has been in demand by other administrators around Illinois.
"Tonight was maybe the most nervous I've ever been because we are the first and we are setting a precedent for every other school in the state," Fiscus said. "I’ve had schools from as far as three-and-a-half hours away email me wanting a copy of our spectator policy and have asked me questions about it. They're going to use a lot of what we did. We feel a little bit like trailblazers today. It's little bit of risk taking, not knowing that everything we plan will work, but I feel like it will."
Catching your breath
One wrinkle in Friday's game was the addition of four extra dead-ball timeouts in the game. These breaks are scheduled to take place around the five-minute mark of each quarter to allow players a breathing break.
But when it came time for the breaks, the players rested but didn't remove their masks.
"I guess we were all just focused and in the moment," Tuscola junior Jalen Quinn said. "I didn't know if we were even able to take our masks off with all the protocols. I never really worried about it. I guess we were all trying to stay safe."
It's a change that Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth talked with his team about.
"There were so many things that we thought of (in preparation for the game). One of the things wasn't the masks breaks," he said. "We really didn't talk about them as a team. The kids didn't take their masks off and that is something we will look at and talk about. It is one of those things that we will continue to improve on."
Quinn led the Warriors with 18 points Friday. Quinn been recruited heavily by Division I programs, but during basketball's downtime in Illinois, he never considered transferring out of state to be able to play elsewhere.
"No, I never thought about leaving one time. I've grown up here and I love this community and they have always treated me well," Quinn said. "It was never a thought in my mind to go somewhere else. I always wanted to stay here and play.
"I want to give a big thanks to Mr. Fiscus and Coach Hornaday for setting all this up and making us able to play. They did a really good job of giving up an opportunity to play and all of us are very happy. We are very blessed that we are in this community that is willing to help us out like that."
