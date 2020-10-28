Watch now: IHSA will defy Gov. Pritzker, move forward with high school basketball

BLOOMINGTON — Consider Wednesday's news a bit of a bombshell.
One day after Illinois Governor J.B. Prtizker and the Illinois Department of Public Health moved basketball from a medium risk to a high risk sport and put winter sports "on hold," the Illinois High School Association announced it was plugging ahead with basketball anyway.
The decision came after a special Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the board was caught off guard by Pritzker's announcement.
“We felt like it was something that we could do safely," Anderson said. "We, throughout the fall, tried to be good partners and really leaned on the IDPH and Governor’s office for their guidance and how we move forward. At this point, without basketball in the winter, we were going to have a really big hole in our winter season with some limited activities for kids. In terms of safety, I think the guidelines put together by our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee really lended themselves to making competition safe for students."
The season is set to begin on Nov. 16 for practices with games on Nov. 30. The board voted to move wrestling from the winter season to the summer season, which will run from April 19 to June 26, 2021.
“It’s a relief," said MacArthur junior Brylan Phillips, who is in contact with a handful of Division I basketball programs. "Yesterday a lot of the minds of high school athletes were probably all over the place. Seniors scared they weren’t going to have a season, not going to get that chance to get that college recruitment in. Kids like me were scared that coaches weren’t going to be able to come watch them or even see them virtually. "
Said MacArthur senior guard Taya Davis: “It’s pretty big for me because I actually have no offers. Last night I was actually stressing about it. I was talking to Brylan (Phillips) about it. I was stressing to him, ‘I don’t have any offers’ It made me think about going to a prep school. Now that they’re doing that, I think it’s awesome."
The board will follow the guidance of the IHSA Sport Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and will allow boys and girls basketball to begin practices, per IHSA Return to Activities 2.0, on November 16. Contests can begin on November 30 within an Illinois COIVD Region or within a conference.
Masks will be worn throughout, even for competing players and, as of now, a limit of 50 people indoors will be in place — which effectively means no fans in the stands after the players, coaches, officials and volunteers for each team are accounted for.
The decision to go forward and against the IDPH and Governor's office was a bold step for the IHSA and will essentially put the decision to participate in basketball this winter in the hands of local school districts.
“I really don’t know what’s going to happen from now to Nov. 30," Anderson said. "To me it's a really big deal to say to government officials or the department of public health that we’re going to go a different direction than how you’re advising. I have no idea how that’s going to play out for us. I remain hopeful that the decision of our board will play out successfully for the benefit of our kids. I don’t know a percentage of how I feel. I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll proceed with whatever hurdles we have to travel and to accomplish yet this winter. I’m hopeful that will happen."
Pritzker addressed the IHSA's decision in his daily press conference.
"We’ve told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know,” Pritzker said. "So IHSA may have their views of it but school districts know what the rules are and it’s unfortunate but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard.”
Anderson said legal recourse against school districts remains an unknown. He said he pitched the idea of proceeding with winter sports to Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz on Tuesday and heard back on Wednesday. Anderson said he relayed that information to the Board of Directors.
“Jesse indicated there could be some ramifications from (Illinois State Board of Education) for our public school and there could be ramifications from the (Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity) from our private schools if they go forward against the guidance," Anderson said.
“The legal question remains in the unknown, I think. I didn’t resource any of our legal counsel relation to this because honestly when we went into the meeting I was really unsure of where our board was going to go with their decision making. I really didn’t have the time. Based upon Jesse Ruiz’s response that there could be potential ramifications, and I shared that with our board, I think the board thought: Those are going to have to be decisions that our local districts will determine. … This is a step forward to really say as an association that we think we can do it safely and we want it for our students."
Anderson cited data from teams participating in fall contact days when schools were scrimmaging and said "we really didn’t have any indications and I don’t know that anybody could point to circumstances where that went poorly or cases were spiking as a result of that activity."
In a statement earlier on Wednesday, the board addressed mental health issues surrounding a lack of sports for high school athletes.
"Mounting challenges, from increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year, were instrumental in this decision to move forward with basketball as scheduled," the statement read. "We see our students regularly leaving the state to play sports, or covertly continuing to play locally. Students can be better protected in the high school setting, and the Board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture.
"Illinois is a large and diverse state, and the IHSA membership is reflective of that. We understand that this decision will impact each high school and district differently. Some schools who remain in remote learning may not be able to start winter sports on time, and we feel for those in that situation. However, we have also learned that we cannot continue to look down the road to a season that may never come."
The point remains that there's a path to play high school basketball in the state of Illinois after a wild 24 hours that appeared to dull hope for players, coaches and fans only to have it reinvigorated on Wednesday afternoon.
Maroa-Forsyth boys basketball head coach Aaron Ennis said he was conducting the final contact days when his Apple Watch — which receives text messages from his phone — began buzzing nearly non-stop. He knew something was up. Ennis clicked into a message and read the news that basketball had been moved to a higher risk.
Unsure of the validity, he didn't share that information with his team and instead chose to close the contact days on a high note. Prtizker's Tuesday announcement set off a string of confusion.
“If you would have said is there was a chance basketball was going to get delayed, I think any person that was honest would say, ‘Yeah, I think there’s a chance it’s going to get delayed,'" Ennis said. "I was fully expecting to have something more, kind of like official, laid out by the IHSA Wednesday. It was a little disappointing it came out Tuesday from the IDPH with what felt like little or no coordination between the IDPH and IHSA to kind of give us a full-scale picture of what this means. Instead it’s kind of what feels like, ‘Let’s get out in front of the IHSA type situation.’ Now we’re kind of left in confusion when there really shouldn’t be any."
Decatur Public Schools has not participated in extra curricular programs since going to an all-virtual learning format, including all fall sports. That stance remains the same and the district will vote on returning to in-person learning on Friday. If the school remains doing virtual-only learning, DPS Athletic Coordinator Joe Caputo said the position to not participate in extra-curriculars has not changed.
“DPS is going to make the last call for DPS and a lot of it is going to hinge on Friday’s return to learn plan," Caputo said. "If there’s a change in in-person learning then everything will roll downhill after that and if it stays remote then everything will roll downhill after that."
Phillips is just glad there's hope.
"It's still one more hurdle but we've gotten through so much already, I mean we've looked for the positive of everything else, we might as well look for the positive of this outcome, too," Phillips said. "Hopefully they look at it as an opportunity to send us back now that they're going to let us play sports. ... Hopefully they let us come back and hopefully we get to play."
