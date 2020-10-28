Watch now: IHSA will defy Gov. Pritzker, move forward with high school basketball

“If you would have said is there was a chance basketball was going to get delayed, I think any person that was honest would say, ‘Yeah, I think there’s a chance it’s going to get delayed,'" Ennis said. "I was fully expecting to have something more, kind of like official, laid out by the IHSA Wednesday. It was a little disappointing it came out Tuesday from the IDPH with what felt like little or no coordination between the IDPH and IHSA to kind of give us a full-scale picture of what this means. Instead it’s kind of what feels like, ‘Let’s get out in front of the IHSA type situation.’ Now we’re kind of left in confusion when there really shouldn’t be any."