Watch now: Illini commit Ty Rodgers leads Thornton over Eisenhower in Turkey Tournament opener

DECATUR -- The 51st Decatur Turkey Tournament kicked off Tuesday at Stephen Decatur Middle School as No. 1 seed Harvey Thornton showed they deserved that top ranking with a 81-34 win over Eisenhower.

The star of the game was Thornton's recent transfer from Grand Blanc (Mich.) High School and University of Illinois commit Ty Rodgers.

The 6-7, 200 pound senior forward looked comfortable on every side of the ball, including taking the ball up the court at point guard, as he scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to add to seven assists, four steals and a block.

"It was nice to get off to a good start. It is good that we can get some film and sit down and watch it," Rodgers said. "(Playing point guard), that is the position that my teams need me to play."

Recommended for you…

The Wildcats came out with a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and held Eisenhower to two points in the second half to lead 47-11 at halftime.

"Individually, everyone can look in the mirror and see things that they can get better at," Eisenhower head coach Rodney Walker said. "It is one heck of a game to come out and play one like this. No matter what type of Xs and Os that you draw up, you can't be scared. I thought we were pretty timid in the beginning and that set the tone."

Thornton expanded the lead to 72-27 at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter had a running clock, as the Wildcats won by 47. The Panthers looked more comfortable in their offense as the game went along with Panthers guard Markez Cunningham leading the team with 16 points.

"I don't count that come on at the end when you are down by 50. Teams sort of let up, so it is not the same intensity. It is the first game and there are a lot of things we can learn from it," Walker said. "Markez is going to be a good little scorer for us and he just has to get comfortable with the new guys. He's getting used to the system but he plays hard."

In Tuesday's second game, Peoria Manuel defeated Springfield Southeast 65-63. Eisenhower will face Southeast on Friday at 1 p.m. in the consolation semifinal game. Manual and Thornton will play on Friday at 6 p.m. in the championship semifinals.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.