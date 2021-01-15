Watch now: Illinois' Brad Underwood talks about his support of IHSA and high school players and coaches

CHAMPAIGN — Before the IHSA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, Illinois basketball, football and baseball coaches shared tweets of support for the work the organization has done and offering help in the future.
"Illini Basketball is supportive of the coaches and student-athletes in our great state, and we want to be a resource as IHSA continues working toward a safe return to play," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood tweeted.
Recently, Underwood said he met with IHSA leadership leadership to provide support and remind the group that the his program, as well as other Illini sports programs, depend on Illinois high school recruits.
"We are the host of the state basketball tournament now and (the meeting) was to be supportive and we understand that it is very trying times," he said. "It is a very tough situation for all and I know everybody is thinking about safety. The state and the IHSA is looking at the safety, just like we have in the Big Ten and the NCAA level.
"Our livelihood is based on the high school prospects and I wanted them to know that I was thinking about them. If we have a season, great. If we don't, it is obviously for health and safety reasons."
The Illini basketball roster features eight Illinois players, including Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller, both from Morgan Park High School in Chicago. Underwood reiterated that his concern for the athletes reached beyond Chicago and beyond basketball.
"It's not just Chicago, it is everywhere. There are great prospects in every sport," he said. "It's an extracurricular activity but for some it is an opportunity to be seen. We will have to figure out those other ways to evaluate those young people in any sport."
Underwood was joined by Illini football coach Bret Bielema and baseball coach Dan Hartleb in tweeting supportive message about the IHSA on Wednesday.
"I had an incredible playing experience in multiple (Illinois high school) sports and hopefully all involved can agree on a safe path forward for current HS students to create similar memories," Bielema tweeted.
Just as Bielema has spoken on his desire to rebuild recruiting contacts with high school football coaches since being hired, Underwood underscored the need to reach out to Illinois basketball coaches.
"I wanted (the IHSA) to know and coaches around the state to know ... They don't get to come to our games and we have lost some communication lines with them just in terms of the pandemic. (The tweet) was meant to reach out and touch you and let you know that we are thinking about you," Underwood said. "I'm a bleeding heart in a lot of cases and I do sympathize and empathize with (the coaches and players) and I understand the state situation as well. It's tough all the way around and the pandemic has been a challenge for everybody."
