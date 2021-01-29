Watch now: Jalen Quinn, Grant Hardwick push Tuscola past Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in first high school basketball game in Central Illinois since pandemic began

The Warriors' strength on the boards against Feagin and the Knights impressed Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth.

"We had some good moments. Defensively, I thought we were pretty good. We have worked on our defensive stuff a little bit more than our offensive stuff," he said. "Our Achilles' heel for us is our ability to defensive rebound. We don't have incredible size this year but we've got guys who are willing to scrap and compete. I thought for the first game, especially with the size that Arthur brought inside, I thought we did a pretty good job controlling them on the boards."

Players wore masks throughout the game and the game featured dead-ball time-outs around the five minute mark of each quarter to allow the players a breathing break.

"If you think about the mask, it does bother you, but when you are in the moment you don't really think about it," Hardwick said. "At practice, you think about it a little bit more when you are breathing it in and you are sweating but when you are in the moment, it is really not that bad."

After setting up the first game in record speed, Tuscola faces Bismarck-Henning, who was 32-1 last season, on Tuesday. With the momentous first game out of the way, Bozarth said he's looking forward to returning to the routine of getting ready for that next game.