Watch now: Lincoln defeats Mattoon

LINCOLN -- The fourth meeting of the season between Mattoon, the No. 8 girls basketball team in Class 3A in the latest Associated Press poll, and Lincoln, No. 6 in 3A, went to Lincoln on Friday, 65-54, behind 35 points from Kloe Froebe. 

Lincoln's Kloe Froebe (5) shoots over several Mattoon players on Friday at Lincoln.

Froebe scored early and often in the first quarter, putting in 15 of her team's 20 points to quickly take the lead 20-11 after one quarter. 

Mattoon's Mallory Ramage (25) vs Lincoln on Friday at Lincoln.

Mattoon standout and Green Wave all-time point scoring leader Mallory Ramage was limited in the first half to just one basket and the Railsplitters held a double-digit lead, 34-24, at the half. '

Ramage came alive in the third quarter, scoring 11 points in the first five minutes of the quarter, getting Lincoln's lead down to five, 40-35. However, Froebe responded with nine points of her own in the quarter's final moments to get the Railers lead back up to 12, 49-37, going into the fourth quarter. 

The Green Wave shrank the Lincoln lead to six points with 1:48 remaining in the game but Froebe locked up the victory with eight consecutive free-throws made in the final 1:06. 

Lincoln's Reese McCuan (21) shoots vs. Mattoon on Friday at Lincoln.

Along with Froebe's 35 points, Jenna Bowman and Reese McCuan added 10 points each for Lincoln (16-2, 5-1 Apollo). Becca Heitzig added seven points. as the Railers extended their winning streak to 10 games. 

Ramage finished with a team-high 22 points, Lily Ghere and Chloe Pruitt each added 11 points and Emily Maple put in six. 

Lincoln's Kloe Froebe (5) shoots past Mattoon's Chloe Pruitt (21) on Friday at Lincoln.

The Green Wave (18-2, 7-1 Apollo) entered leading the season series 2-1 and were on a 14-game winning streak. Mattoon beat Lincoln, 54-45, in an early-round game of the Pana Thanksgiving Tournament and Lincoln responded by defeating Mattoon in the championship, 56-48. The teams met again in their first Apollo conference game on Dec. 3 with Mattoon winning 61-31. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

