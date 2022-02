Watch now: Lincoln ends MacArthur girls basketball's season in sectional semifinals

LINCOLN -- For the first four minutes of the game, the MacArthur girls basketball team was finding all the right answers to solve Lincoln's defense in the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

The Generals took a 15-8 lead by moving the ball quickly up the court and beating the Railers defenders to the basket.

The frantic pace wasn't sustainable as Lincoln's defense found its footing and began making MacArthur's offense grind to a halt. The Railers ultimately went on to win 72-57 to advance to the sectional finals.

Lincoln continued to fight back and took the lead 22-21 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, MacArthur could only score six points, to trail 43-27 at halftime.

MacArthur's Christina Rice had 14 points in the first half, nearly matching Lincoln's all-state guard Kloe Froebe's 16 points.

In the third quarter, MacArthur was able to get the Railers' lead down to nine but couldn't get it any lower. They trailed 55-44 at the end of the third and went on to lose by 15.

Rice led the Generals (22-12) with 16 points. Alexis Lawrence and Amaria Pender each scored 14 points. Lawrence hit four 3-pointers and Kayla Jackson hit three of her own, for nine points on the night.

Froebe scored a game-high 29 points and Becca Heitzig scored 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting.

Lincoln (24-8) will host Mahomet-Seymour in the sectional semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. Mahomet defeated Rochester 34-33 in Tuesday's other sectional semifinal.

