Watch now: Lincoln vs. MacArthur turning point came early plus 4 more sectional takeaways

LINCOLN — The turning point in Tuesday's Class 3A sectional semifinal between MacArthur and Lincoln girls basketball teams came exactly four minutes into the contest.

In those initial four minutes, MacArthur was doing everything right. The Generals built a 15-8 lead with quick passes across the court that were beating the Railers to the basket.

At four minutes in, the officials' mask-break timeout came, giving Lincoln head coach Taylor Rohrer a chance to settle her team.

"First, we had to calm the nerves. Two, we had to get back on defense. They were running us out of the gym," Rohrer said. "Getting back on defense was something we had talked about the last three days. We have to move in our defense and they responded and we chipped away at that lead."

That timeout was the turning point. Lincoln had the lead 22-21 at the end of the quarter and finished the second half on a 15-0 run that MacArthur could not come back from. Lincoln won 72-57.

"It was a good start for us and we were able to get up and down the court. (Lincoln) went blow to blow with us," MacArthur head coach Sean Flaherty said. "I think we had a good game plan. With the 1-2-2 ball press, Lincoln wears you down and forces you to make some mental errors, which lead to physical errors. They get some easy buckets off of that press."

Senior class

Tuesday's game was the final one for a strong group of MacArthur seniors including Alexis Lawrence, Kayla Jackson, Lilly Null, Aaliyah Jackson, Amaria Pender and Marlizabeth Smith.

The seniors have had a remarkable run that features three consecutive regional titles and a Central State 8 Tournament championship last season that had no postseason.

"They have a lot to be proud of this season. I told the girls, you aren't going to think about it tonight or tomorrow but this senior group persevered and they accomplished a lot," Flaherty said. "They had three 20-plus win seasons and were 10-1 last season. They won 75-80% of their games and it is nothing to be ashamed of."

Heitzig hitting her shots

While the Generals were focused on limiting all-state guard Kloe Froebe, fellow sophomore Becca Heitzig was the most accurate player on the court, hitting 9-of-10 shots for 20 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists.

"I was just feeling the game and it was a fun time. Everything was falling so it was a good night," Heitzig said. "I was nervous but having a team that is so supportive really helps to take those nerves down."

The scoring weight typically falls on Froebe — who had a game-high 29 points — but she said she knows those big games are in Heitzig's wheelhouse. Heitzig also has experience in the spotlight as a sectional champion in cross country.

"Everyone was in tonight and Becca especially. I've known forever that she has had it in her," Froebe said. "To see her getting that fire under her is great and it is always good to see another teammate step up and do what I know they can do."

Peaking again

Lincoln's season stated off 19-2, with those two losses coming to Apollo Conference rival and Class 3A No. 6 Mattoon. In late January, the Railers lost four consecutive games — to Mahomet-Seymour, Pana, Morton and Peoria. Since then, they've won seven of nine, including three playoff games. Lincoln faces Mahomet-Seymour again in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home.

"I think we had a peak back in December and then we kind of had some injuries and COVID," Froebe said. "It is nice to see us peak again. We always have room for improvement but it is nice show what we are made of."

The Railers' roster is young and features just four total junior and senior players, making this the first deep playoff experience for the team.

"I think we are handling it pretty well. I talked about it before the game, let our drive to win out do our nerves," Froebe said. "Let our home crowd lead us. It will be nice if they can come out and support us in the sectional championship. It really helps us out."

Sectional final schedule

In the 1A Tuscola Sectional, Tuscola girls fell to Neoga in the sectional semifinals 41-34. Ella Boyer led the Warriors (24-8) with 12 points and Sophie Kremitzki added seven.

Effingham St. Anthony topped Tri-County, 53-45, to advance to the sectional finals where they will face Neoga on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tuscola. Lucy Fearady had a team-high 20 points and Izzy Hakman scored 17 for St. Anthony. Bella Dudley scored a game-high 21 for Tri-County. The Bulldogs split their season series with the Indians, beating them 60-49 on Jan. 13 and falling 44-31 on Jan. 20.

In the Class 1A Farmer City Blue Ridge Sectional, Mount Pulaski was eliminated by Colfax Ridgeview 48-43.

In the Class 2A Monticello Sectional, Pana defeated Marshall 54-36. The Panthers improved to 33-1 and will be playing for their first sectional championship since the 2011-12 season against Paris on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Monticello. Paris defeated Teutopolis 39-33 in the other sectional semifinal on Monday.

Mattoon moved on to the Sweet 16 with a 57-29 victory over Troy Triad on Tuesday. It is the first trip to the sectional finals for the Green Wave since the 2016-17 season. Mattoon will face Bethalto Civic Memorial in the sectional final at Bethalto on Thursday at 7 p.m. Both teams were No. 1 seeds in their respective regionals.

