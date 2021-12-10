Watch now: MacArthur assistant Fred Jackson to have 5 daughters start for the Generals

DECATUR — Over last summer's basketball schedule, an idea struck MacArthur girls basketball head coach Sean Flaherty.

Two freshmen, Lacey and Casey Jackson, were going to be coming onboard in the fall, joining their sisters Aaliyah Jackson and Kayla Jackson, both seniors, and Kylee Jackson, a sophomore, on the Generals' roster.

The girls' father, Fred Jackson, serves as Flaherty's varsity assistant coach. The thought of filling a starting roster with sisters was too good for Flaherty to pass up.

"(Fred and I) joked about it during the summertime that wouldn't it be kind of cool if we could start all of the Jackson girls for one game," Flaherty said. "He kind of laughed about it but I kind of got to thinking and looking at the schedule. How unique is it when you can coach all five of your girls and they can start?"

The idea becomes a reality on Saturday when the Generals take the court at home at 12:30 p.m. against, of all teams, Jacksonville.

"At the time, I didn't think too much about the idea but now as it was getting closer, he said that he was serious about it," Fred said. "Now it is starting to hit me and it will be great to see them all out on the court together."

It will be the first varsity starts for Kylee, Lacey and Casey, but Aaliyah and Kayla are key parts to the Generals team that was Central State 8 Tournament Champions last season and are off to a 6-2, 3-0 CS8 start.

"Kayla is a sharp-shooter and ball-handler, and Aaliyah is what everyone calls a coach on the floor. She gets everyone lined up where they are supposed to be and she's a great rebounder," Fred said. "Kylee is a good shooter, but the pressure of the game is what she has to get used to now. When she figures it out, she is going to be good."

The group might only be on the court together for a minute or two on Saturday, but it will be special for father and daughters alike. The sisters played league basketball at SkyWalker Sports Complex as youngsters but have never taken the court together before.

"I think it is pretty cool. Our young sisters are going to be nervous, so (Aaliyah and I) have to make sure that they are calm and help guide them. It should be a fun game," Kayla said.

Along with basketball, the sisters all play volleyball and softball and as the older sister, Aaliyah can see her young siblings improving.

"They have got a lot of learning to do but they will get there," Aaliyah said. "We have been doing well this season and we have been playing some good team basketball."

Fred, a MacArthur graduate, focused on playing football and never played basketball in high school. He took up coaching AAU basketball with future MacArthur girls coach Michael 'Dubb' Williams, and when Williams took over the Generals program in 2017, Jackson became an assistant coach.

"Working under Dubb, he developed me and he was a good mentor. Dubb was the type of person that would call you at one or two in the morning wanting to talk basketball strategies," Jackson said. "I learned a lot from Dubb about getting the girls where they need to be."

As the JV coach under Williams, Jackson was focused on developing players' skills and was critical in the development of standout MacArthur players Quincenia Jackson (no relation) and Taya Davis.

"Skill development, that is one of my specialties. Getting the girls ready. When Q and Taya came, they were our first players and Q wasn't the player yet that she would become," Fred said. "She worked everyday and we got her in the gym. She worked all day and all night and now her name is up on the gym wall (as the program's all-time leading scorer)."

Flaherty took over as head coach following Williams' death in 2020 and he has depended on Jackson, including when Flaherty was forced to coach from a wheelchair following an ankle injury last season.

"Fred is the bedrock of our program — there is no better way to say it," Flaherty said. "He works with the girls tirelessly and he puts in the extra hours. We wouldn't be able to have the program that we have without him.

"When you see a girl with great ball handling or moving to the bucket, that is all Fred's work. I give him all the credit and we would be lost without him."

Team still winning

The Generals are 3-0 in conference play this season, picking up wins against Chatham Glenwood, Normal University and Rochester.

"We have been playing solid basketball. Our wins have been blowouts or coming back to win. It has been a learning experience for us," Flaherty said. "We have Jacksonville and Eisenhower coming up, which are winnable games, and then we have a big one against Springfield (7-2, 3-0 CS8) next Friday. Whoever wins that is going to be in the driver's seat to win the conference title."

The team has relied on its speed and fast transitions in early games, which opponents have tried to adapt to.

"We do a lot of running. U-High really tried to slow us down and they did for a while. It was a close game but we still ended up winning," Kayla Jackson said. "We have to do a lot of adjustments throughout the game and at halftime, then we are usually able have a big run in the third quarter."

Fred said he's been impressed by the way the new group has come together.

"After losing Q and Taya, I don't think anyone thought we were going to be this good," he said. "Over the summer, I was telling them that they had to step up and that it was their time They have done that."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

