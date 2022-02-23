Watch now: MacArthur boys basketball advances to regional finals with victory over Eisenhower

DECATUR -- Thirteen different MacArthur players scored, led by 26 points by Jabryn Anderson, as the Generals advanced to the Class 3A regional finals with a 79-57 over Eisenhower on Wednesday.

MacArthur commanded the game throughout, leading 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Anderson took over the game early in the second quarter, scoring nine points in a two minute period, and putting the Generals up 33-18 at halftime.

MacArthur extended the lead to 20 points, 44-24, midway through the third quarter and led 56-34 at the end of the period.

In the fourth quarter, Eisenhower's Zaryis Jenkins scored 14 of his 23 total points but the Panthers couldn't bring the game closer, losing by 22.

Along with Anderson's 26, leading scorers for MacArthur included center Makhi Wright with 16 points and Azarion Richardson with seven.

Jenkins' 23 points led the Panthers and Markez Cunningham had 13 points. Shikel Green scored 11.

MacArthur (24-7) will face Springfield Southeast in the regional finals on Friday at 7 p.m. at MacArthur. Southeast defeated Charleston 66-56 in the other regional semifinal at MacArthur on Wednesday.

The Generals and Spartans met once in the regular season on Jan. 4 in Springfield, with Springfield winning 63-60.

