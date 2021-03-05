Watch now: MacArthur boys basketball dominates Rochester on senior night

"We were expecting them to shoot a lot of 3s and we were working on some defensive things, getting ready for the tournament," Bryson said. "It was a good game for these guys to get their confidence up going into the tournament."

Livingston at 6-4 is home under the basket and his role in the offense has expanded recently.

"Eric has come on a lot in these last games. At the beginning of the season, we only had one week to get ready so he was kind of out of shape," Bryson said. "He has worked really hard and the last three or four games he has been a big part of this team. I think it is his confidence has grown and he's finally in basketball shape. Eric is a football guy and so he is now finally in basketball shape and that has helped him a lot. We need a guy like Eric when we are in the playoffs."

Livingston has looked to his fellow seniors to push him to get better.

"We get on each other in practice to try to improve and get better as a team. We have improved a lot as we are going into the tournament," Livingston said. "(Coach Bryson) pushes me in practice to do the best that I can do. I follow his directions and I'm improving. Tonight, it was a team effort. I wish they could have let the fans in here (for senior night), but it happens."