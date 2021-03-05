Watch now: MacArthur boys basketball dominates Rochester on senior night

DECATUR — On senior night, four MacArthur boys basketball seniors scored in double figures as the Generals defense limited Rochester to 14 baskets in a 71-35 victory.
Led by Eric Livingston's game-high 13 points, Nick Spannaus had 12, Omarion Slaw and Qua Smith scored 10 points each. MacArthur senior Ryan Bartley added seven points.
"This whole group of boys have been together with (former coach Ron Ingram) and most of them have been on varsity since their sophomore year," MacArthur coach Terise Bryson said. "These guys have been here working hard for the team and tonight was a good win for them. I think they are starting to click right now at the right time. I think we are in pretty good shape going into the (Central State 8) tournament."
MacArthur jumped out quickly and led 24-11 at the end of the first quarter. They pushed it to a 24-point lead at halftime, 46-22. The Generals' defense didn't allow much penetration by the Rockets, who relied on 3-point shooting. Rochester connected on seven 3-pointers in the game.
"We were expecting them to shoot a lot of 3s and we were working on some defensive things, getting ready for the tournament," Bryson said. "It was a good game for these guys to get their confidence up going into the tournament."
Livingston at 6-4 is home under the basket and his role in the offense has expanded recently.
"Eric has come on a lot in these last games. At the beginning of the season, we only had one week to get ready so he was kind of out of shape," Bryson said. "He has worked really hard and the last three or four games he has been a big part of this team. I think it is his confidence has grown and he's finally in basketball shape. Eric is a football guy and so he is now finally in basketball shape and that has helped him a lot. We need a guy like Eric when we are in the playoffs."
Livingston has looked to his fellow seniors to push him to get better.
"We get on each other in practice to try to improve and get better as a team. We have improved a lot as we are going into the tournament," Livingston said. "(Coach Bryson) pushes me in practice to do the best that I can do. I follow his directions and I'm improving. Tonight, it was a team effort. I wish they could have let the fans in here (for senior night), but it happens."
In the second quarter, Smith suffered an ankle injury, left the game and did not return. His availability for next week's tournament is unknown at this point.
MacArthur (7-2) is the No. 2 seed in the Central State 8 conference tournament that begins Monday. They have a bye in the first game and will play at home on Tuesday, game time and opponent to be determined.
"I think with us having a week of practice before the season started, I think they have done pretty good," Bryson said. "I really wish we would have had a full season with these guys and I could have worked with these guys since the beginning. They are a good group of boys and I think they deserve it."
macarthur rochester gallery 1 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 2 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 3 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 4 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 5 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 6 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 7 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 8 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 9 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 10 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 11 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 12 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 13 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 14 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 15 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 16 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 17 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 18 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 19 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 20 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 21 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 22 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 23 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 24 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 25 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 26 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 27 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 28 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 29 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 30 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 31 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 32 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 33 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 34 030521.JPG
macarthur rochester gallery 35 030521.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten