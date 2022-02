Watch now: MacArthur boys basketball win regional championship with victory over Springfield Southeast

DECATUR -- MacArthur boys basketball junior Krystopher Walker stepped to the free-throw line Friday with the game on the line.

The Generals were up 60-57 over Springfield Southeast with six seconds remaining in the Class 3A regional final and making both free throws would put the game out of reach from the Spartans.

Walker showed poise and sank both free throws, giving MacArthur a 62-57 win and their second consecutive regional title (2019-20, 2021-22).

Like their first meeting on Jan. 4 when Southeast won 63-60, it was a hard fought, physical contest throughout.

Generals senior Bryan Phillips got MacArthur off to a quick lead with three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Generals led 15-12 at the end of the period.

Phillips finished with 15 points in the first half and MacArthur led 32-26 at halftime.

Although Southeast kept it close in the second half -- cutting MacArthur's lead to two points 48-46 at the end of the third quarter -- the Spartans were never able to tie the game or take the lead in the final quarter.

Phillips led the Generals with a team-high 21 points and Jabryn Anderson added 15. Azarion Richardson added eight points.

The No. 2-seeded Generals now move on to face No. 3 seed Mahomet-Seymour in the sectional semifinals at Danville High School on Wed. at 7 p.m. Mahomet defeated No. 1 seed Lincoln 31-28 in the opposite regional final on Friday.

