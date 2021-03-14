Watch now: MacArthur boys come up a point short against Springfield Lanphier in the CS8 Tournament championship

The second quarter saw much slower action as Lanphier led 29-28 at the intermission.

The Generals attempted to hold the ball for the final two minutes of the first half and when they took it to the basket, Qua Smith was called for the charge. Lanphier took advantage with a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Price, his fourth of the half.

In the third quarter, 6-10 Lanphier center K.J. Debrick hit six free throws as the Lions extended their lead to five points, 43-38, at the end of the third quarter. In total, Debrick made 10-of-12 from the line and finished with 14 points.

In the fourth quarter, MacArthur trailed by as much as seven but in the final minute, Phillips hit a fade away 3-pointer to put MacArthur down one, 57-56. After a Generals defensive stop, Phillips scored again to put MacArthur up 58-57.

Lanphier got the ball underneath to Debrick, who made the game-winning shot for the 59-58 victory.

"I'm so proud of our guys and they fought to the end and never gave up," Bryson said. "Lanphier is a good team and we could have given up when we were down seven but they didn't give up.

"We had a group of seniors who played so hard and I feel so bad for those kids. They fought so hard with the short season."