Watch now: MacArthur boys' huge second half against Sacred Heart-Griffin puts Generals in Central State 8 Tournament championship

"With this team it is all about balance. I never hear these guys complain about who is scoring and who got the most points. It is all about winning with this team," Bryson said. "Our guys came out and they were hungry. That's all we have been talking about and getting back over to Springfield Lanphier for the championship game."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Generals face the Lions on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Lanphier for the CS8 Tournament championship. Lanphier (12-1) defeated MacArthur (9-2) 72-59 on Feb. 23. The Generals are on a six game-winning streak since that setback.

"I think our guys now realize how aggressive they are. Playing a team like Sacred Heart-Griffin will have us ready for Lanphier," Bryson said. "Our last game with Lanphier was very physical and I think our guys have gotten used to that now."

Phillips was making no-look passes and keeping the team's offensive plan moving.

"(Tonight) feels great. We came out in the first half a little sluggish and at halftime Coach told us that we have to come out aggressive," he said. "We picked everybody up in the locker room and told them to keep shooting and keep playing hard and everything would come to us. Once we did that everything fell into place."

The Generals are playing their best basketball entering the championship game.