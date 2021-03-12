Watch now: MacArthur boys' huge second half against Sacred Heart-Griffin puts Generals in Central State 8 Tournament championship

DECATUR — The MacArthur boys basketball team came out of halftime on a 20-5 run against Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Central State 8 Tournament semifinal on Friday at home.
After a fairly even first half that had the Generals up 36-33 at the intermission, the explosive combination of strong defense and quick scoring put the game out of reach and the MacArthur went on to win 76-53.
"The halftime message was defense and energy. Brylan (Phillips) did a great job pushing the ball and he got us started," MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson said. "Our big guy, Eric Livingston, did a good job of rebounding."
Phillips scored a team-high 15 points and Jabryn Anderson added 12. Qua Smith and Nick Spannaus each had 10 points and Livingston had 8.
"With this team it is all about balance. I never hear these guys complain about who is scoring and who got the most points. It is all about winning with this team," Bryson said. "Our guys came out and they were hungry. That's all we have been talking about and getting back over to Springfield Lanphier for the championship game."
The Generals face the Lions on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Lanphier for the CS8 Tournament championship. Lanphier (12-1) defeated MacArthur (9-2) 72-59 on Feb. 23. The Generals are on a six game-winning streak since that setback.
"I think our guys now realize how aggressive they are. Playing a team like Sacred Heart-Griffin will have us ready for Lanphier," Bryson said. "Our last game with Lanphier was very physical and I think our guys have gotten used to that now."
Phillips was making no-look passes and keeping the team's offensive plan moving.
"(Tonight) feels great. We came out in the first half a little sluggish and at halftime Coach told us that we have to come out aggressive," he said. "We picked everybody up in the locker room and told them to keep shooting and keep playing hard and everything would come to us. Once we did that everything fell into place."
The Generals are playing their best basketball entering the championship game.
"We have great team chemistry. It is not about this person or this person. Nobody knows how much this person averages. As long as we win and we can say MacArthur wins, we are all good as a team," Phillips said. "(The loss to Lanphier) is fresh in our minds and Lanphier is a great team. It is not going to be a walkover. We are going to play hard and hopefully we come out on top."
