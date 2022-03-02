Watch now: MacArthur comes back in fourth quarter to earn sectional win

DANVILLE — With 3:15 left, MacArthur trailed Mahomet-Seymour by 8 and it appeared its sectional curse would continue.

But the Generals chipped away at the lead — as they'd done throughout a game in which they fell behind by double digits — then turned the tables in overtime, holding off a Mahomet comeback to win 64-60 and advance to Friday's Class 3A Danville Sectional final.

MacArthur (26-7) will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

MacArthur has never won a sectional title. The Generals had lost six straight in the sectional semifinals and are now 2-12 all-time in sectional semifinals.

MacArthur fell behind Mahomet early, trailing 19-10 after the first quarter. But an 11-2 run to start the second quarter tied the game at 21-21 before the Bulldogs scored the final four points of the half to lead 25-21.

Mahomet rebuilt its lead in the third, going up 41-30 by the end of the quarter. Mac got within 6, 46-40, with 4:41 left, but was down 8 with 3:15 left. The Generals got the lead down to 3 with 1:14 left, then sent the game into overtime.

The Generals lost to Central State 8 champion SHG twice during the season — 84-69 on Jan. 7 and 75-59 on Feb. 8.

Other sectionals

In other sectional games, Meridian defeated Farina South Central 60-57 at the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional to advance to Friday's sectional finals to play Tuscola.

At the Class 2A Stanford Olympia Sectional, Quincy Notre Dame beat Maroa-Forsyth 60-42; and at the Class 2A Flora Sectional, Mount Carmel beat Pana 67-56.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0