Watch now: MacArthur girls basketball 'Did it for Dubb' and is Central State 8 Tournament champion

Along with Jackson's game-high 20 points, Ariana Riley had nine points. Haley Diveley and Lilly Null both added eight each. Davis scored five points and had 11 assists.

"Every time Taya missed, Q was there to clean it up. That is the way it has been all year," Flaherty said. "Q is going to get the offensive boards for us. That’s kind of her game. We have been trying to run a little bit more these past two or three games. We knew if we didn’t let SHG set up their half court defense, we were going to get some nice looks."

The Generals dedicated their season to their late coach Michael 'Dubb' Williams, who passed away in July and their goal for the season was a conference championship.

"I hate that he is not here with us. We always said ‘Do it for Dubb” and we did it," Jackson said. "I’m sad it is my last game. I’m really going to miss this team and I have loved being at MacArthur for all of my high school. It was great to be able to be on a team that felt more like a sisterhood."

In team group chats, the MacArthur players reminded each other of their motivations this season.