Check out video from the MacArthur girls basketball team's first game of the season. The Generals beat Normal University High 53-39.
Just In
Watch now: MacArthur girls basketball starts the season
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Central Illinois high school basketball schedules are starting to take shape with more and more teams reaching that seventh practice that makes them eligible to begin a mad dash of a short season that ends March 13.
- Updated
After Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday announced the Warriors boys basketball team would face Arthur-Loving-Atwood-Hammond in the first high school game in Central Illinois since the COVID-19 pandemic began, his phone started ringing.
- Updated
Rodney Walker had been waiting for this day, and his Eisenhower's boys basketball team won't waste any time getting his team on the practice floor.
Check out video of Tuscola hosting Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Watch now: Jalen Quinn, Grant Hardwick push Tuscola past Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in first high school basketball game in Central Illinois since pandemic began
- Updated
There were no cheerleaders, concessions or raffles on Friday when the Tuscola boys basketball team hosted Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the first high school basketball game in Central Illinois since March 2020.
Watch now: Jalen Quinn, Grant Hardwick push Tuscola past Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in first high school basketball game in Central Illinois since pandemic began
- Updated
There were no cheerleaders, concessions or raffles on Friday when the Tuscola boys basketball team hosted Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the first high school basketball game in Central Illinois since March 2020.
- Updated
Rodney Walker had been waiting for this day, and his Eisenhower's boys basketball team won't waste any time getting his team on the practice floor.