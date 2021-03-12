Watch now: MacArthur girls blow out Springfield High to advance to Central State 8 Tournament finals

Amaria Pender hit a layup just before the halftime buzzer to put the Generals up 14 at the intermission, 33-19.

It was a much different game from the Generals’ first meeting with Springfield on Feb. 26 when MacArthur came out with the three-point win, 45-42, on the road.

Null hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and the Generals continued to pressure the Senators as the lead continued to grow. Two baskets by Quincenia Jackson put the Generals up 21 points, their largest lead of the game, and they led 53-37 at the end of three quarters.

"I was excited (about the 3). I was working with (assistant coach Fred Jackson) on my shot all week," Null said. "We were feeling confident and we knew our mistakes from (our last game with Springfield).

Diveley scored a team-high 15 points and Jackson finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Davis had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists. Null finished with 10 points. The big games for Diveley and Null were important to MacArthur head coach Sean Flaherty's game plan.