Watch now: MacArthur overpowered by Bolingbrook in Decatur Turkey Tournament semifinals

DECATUR -- The MacArthur boys basketball team started off with a burst of energy in their Decatur Turkey Tournament semifinal matchup with Bolingbrook on Friday, taking the lead 19-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Senior guard Brylan Phillips scored 13 of those 19 first-quarter points for the Generals, including three 3-pointers, but the Raider clawed into the lead, 42-29 at halftime.

Bolingbrook built its lead to 25 points at the end of the third quarter, 68-43, and went on to win 85-68 to advance to Saturday's championship match against Harvey Thornton at 7:30 p.m. at Stephen Decatur Middle School.

"We came out with the energy in the first quarter and Brylan did a good job. When it is all said and done, we can't depend on Brylan Phillips to do everything for us," MacArthur coach Terise Bryson said.

Bolingbrook went on strong runs to start the second and third quarter to put the game out of reach. The first one was a 10-3 run to start the second quarter to grab the lead and The Raiders added a 12-4 run to start the second half to take control for good.

Bolingbrook had three players score in double figures, led by Mekhi Cooper with 24 points. Jaydin Dunlap added 17 and Michael Osei-Bonsu had 15.

"I think Bolingbrook was just tougher than us tonight," Bryson said. "It was our first test for some of our guys and I think it was a little shocking for those that hadn't been on this stage before."

Phillips led all scorers with 32, including five 3-pointers. Jabryn Anderson added 16 and Azarion Richardson had eight.

"I'm a little mad about the effort tonight. We didn't do the stuff that we worked on and being tough," Bryson said. "We really focused on boxing out before the game and I didn't think they did a good job on boxing out. It isn't going to get easier but these are good games that we need before conference."

MacArthur plays Peoria Manual in the championship third-place game at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Manual lost to Harvey Thornton in Friday's other semifinal matchup, 77-59. Former MacArthur boys head coach Ron Ingram is an assistant coach for the Rams and Bryson served as an assistant under Ingram, making the game about more than just winning the bronze.

"I'm pretty sure Coach Ingram is pretty excited about playing us on Saturday. He's a great coach and it will be a good challenge for us," Bryson said.

