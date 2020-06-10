Watch now: MacArthur senior Nick Spannaus taking advantage of unusual offseason

With access to gyms and weight rooms limited since the middle of March to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Spannaus Jr. has found other ways to ready himself for his senior season.

This was always the plan, COVID-19 pandemic or not: Take about a month off after the season and build muscle for the upcoming season. The pandemic just helped father and son do it side by side.

“Some days I’ll have a little ‘tude or whatever," Spannaus Jr. said. "He definitely makes it hard, but at the end of the day I know he wants the best for me. I try to make it an advantage. I know there are some kids who would still be in bed while I’m doing this. I always try to take advantage of it. It’s starting to come to me slower and slower that I might have the opportunity to play basketball in college. That’s my mindset basically everyday.

“... Yeah, it might be at the wrong time of that day, but at the end of the day I know it has to be done because nobody else is doing it. If I want to go where I want to get to go in life and the next step for me, I know it has to be done."